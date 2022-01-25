CENTREVILLE — Hattie Messick and Katie Bryan each had double-doubles Tuesday, leading Saints Peter and Paul High’s girls’ basketball team to a 52-29 victory over Gunston in Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference play.
Messick totaled 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Bryan finished with 14 points and 10 boards, as the Sabres improved to 4-2 against ESIAC competition. Samantha Murphy pulled down 14 rebounds for Sts. Peter & Paul.
St. Michaels 53 Kent County 31
ST. MICHAELS — Katie Jenkins scored 14 points and Macy Motovidlak finished with 12 as the Saints notched their second victory of the season.
Olivia Windsor had eight points for St. Michaels and Myla Ramey had six.
Kent Island 78 Col. Richardson 25
STEVENSVILLE — Lilly Dauses netted a team-high 22 points to pace the Buccaneers.
Lauren Haber scored 19 points for Kent Island, and Allison Corbin delivered a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Easton 70 North Caroline 16
RIDGELY — Ashtyn Finney had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Rachel Lapp scored 19 and yanked down 11 boards to lead the Warriors.
Ty Moody almost gave Easton a third double-double, as she finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Ayari Martinez added six points.
Queen Anne’s 50 Cambridge-SD 27
CAMBRIDGE — Kendal Moxey recorded her 10th double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and snaring 16 rebounds as the Lions remained unbeaten.
Asia Reed had 13 points and eight assists for Queen Anne’s County, and Kendall Nagle had seven points.
Boys’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 65 Cambridge-SD 57
CENTREVILLE — Colin Wolford’s 14 points helped carry the Lions past Cambridge-South Dorchester.
Vince Gilberto had 12 points for Queen Anne’s and KJ Smothers added 11.
