NCAA Miami Oklahoma St Basketball

Miami’s Jasmyne Roberts (4) tracks down a loose ball during the second half of Saturday’s first-round game against Oklahoma State.

 AP PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Haley Cavinder scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and made what proved to be the decisive free throw with 8.9 seconds left to pull off a 17-point second half rally Saturday that gave ninth-seeded Miami a 62-61 victory over eighth-seeded Oklahoma State.


