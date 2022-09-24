CAMBRIDGE — He wasn’t concerned about it when he stepped down as head coach eight years ago.
And he’s tried stiff-arming talk of the approaching milestone since his return as Kent Island High’s head football coach.
“I left without worrying about what my record was then,” said Bryon Sofinowski, whose career ledger stood at 97-59 when he walked away after the 2014 season. “I came back not worrying about what my record will be.”
And while Sofinowski left Fleetwood Field at McWilliams Stadium with concerns Friday night, his team made sure win No. 100 was secured, as senior Kasey Heath carried 29 times for a season-high 215 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-12 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester.
“Yes, I’m proud of this,” said Sofinowski, who afterwards was presented a plaque commemorating his milestone. “But at the same time it’s because of everybody that’s been part of the program.
“A lot of it quite honestly has to do with the great coaching staff I’ve had over all these years, and the great players we’ve had over the years,” Sofinowski continued. “Without those players, without those coaches, nothing could have ever been accomplished; not to mention the great community, parents.”
Though Sofinowski wasn’t pleased with his team’s overall performance — noting penalties, turnovers and special teams play — compensation was provided by strong play from both offensive and defensive lines, and Heath.
“The o-line did a great job,” Sofinowski said of center Jeremy Smith, guards Cooper Dellane and Brady O’Neal, and tackles Traton Jackson and Clark deRosa, and tight end Tucker Claxton. “They had eight, nine guys in the box, and o-line were picking up any kind of guys in gaps.
“And also the wingbacks,” Sofinowski said of Keegan O’Brien and Austin Holland. “The wingbacks don’t get much credit for blocking when they come off the edge. Keegan and Austin both did fantastic jobs tonight blocking. They set the tone for Kasey.”
Heath capped the Bucs’ six-play, 29-yard game-opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run through the left side of the line for a 6-0 lead with 9 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Max Barba added the point-after kick.
After a Vikings’ three-and-out, Kent Island (3-1) expanded its lead, as Tommy McAndrews connected with O’Brien for a 29-yard touchdown strike and a 13-0 lead with 7:45 to go in the opening quarter. Cambridge-SD blocked the extra-point attempt.
The Vikings (2-2) managed just one first down in the first half — that coming on a pass interference call against Kent Island — on six possessions, all of which ended with punts. Cambridge-SD quarterback Talan Middleton was hounded throughout the game by a defense that held the Vikings to a negative 27 yards in offense in the half.
“I think the difference tonight was their strength,” Cambridge-SD head coach Toby Peer said. “They’re stronger than we are; bigger and stronger than we are up front. Both sides of the ball they won the line of scrimmage.”
After a fumble, interception and fourth-down incompletion ended the Bucs’ next three first-half possessions, Kent Island got back on the board when Heath slammed into the end zone from two yards out. Cambridge-SD stuffed the two-point run attempt.
Heath and the Bucs continued pounding the ball in the second half, as the senior running back’s 7-yard scoring run with 8:31 left in the third quarter and Barba’s PAT widened the lead to 26-0.
“They did an amazing job tonight,” Heath said of his offensive line. “They really controlled the line of scrimmage which helped me out. They were really exploding off the ball. It was what coach was saying (to the team after the game) it was like a lackadaisical practice (week). But I think the o-line was really focusing in, and were really concentrating on communication all throughout the line.”
Anthony Hughes put a jolt into the home crowd when he returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown that cut Kent Island’s cushion to 26-6. Middleton’s two-pass attempt was incomplete.
The Buccaneers answered with their longest scoring drive of the game — 10 plays, 73 yards — punctuated by Heath, who barreled 17 yards and through a slew of arm tackles for his fourth touchdown with under 4 minutes left in the third.
“I think he’s a great player, and I think he’s one of the difference-makers on the Eastern Shore,” Peer said of Heath. “He’s a good player. But I think they’ve got a lot of good football players on their team.”
Heath’s 4-yard touchdown run off right tackle with 7:17 left in the game and Barba’s PAT pushed Kent Island’s lead to 39-6.
“Kasey’s a workhorse,” Sofinowski said. “And everybody knew he was going to run the ball and he still was able to do what he did. But again, a lot of credit goes to the o-line and the two wingbacks.”
Kent Island’s special team struggles continued when the Vikings blocked Barba’s 35-yard field goal attempt with 4:10 remaining. On the next play, Cambridge-SD’s Kayion Marine swept around right end on the way to an 80-yard touchdown romp.
Middleton (9 of 24, 117 yards) drove the Vikings from their 45 to a first-and-goal at the Kent Island 2 in the final minutes, but Cambridge-SD couldn’t get any closer.
“We have told our kids every day this year, ‘We cannot grow as a team if we don’t all play hard,’” Peer said. “We’ve got to all buy into playing relentless every play. It’s not just cliché. It’s going to make us better for the playoffs. We’re all in the playoffs. We just got to keep learning from every experience we have and play hard and have a positive attitude.”
Easton 36 Parkside 7
SALISBURY — Kevin O’Connor completed 16 of 25 for 212 yards and three touchdown, and Brandon Jenkins carried seven times for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Warriors improved to 3-1.
Easton took a lead it never relinquished when O’Connor found Chris Baynard for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
The Warriors steadily padded that lead in the second quarter. Jenkins scored on a 39-yard run, O’Connor connected with Jordan Nixon for a 14-yard scoring strike, before Jenkins was sprung for a 61-yard touchdown run.
Nixon, who had 6 receptions for 110 yards, hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from O’Connor in the third quarter.
Parkside (2-2) avoided the shutout when it returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Girls’ Soccer
Queen Anne’s 2 Kent Island 0
CENTREVILLE — Chloe Sharp and Hayden Legg each scored a goal as the Lions blanked their county rival for a key North Bayside victory.
Winners of four straight, Queen Anne’s improved to 4-2 overall, 3-0 North Bayside, while Kent Island slipped to 3-2, 2-1.
Field Hockey
SSPP 5 Holly Grove 0
EASTON — Gennie Webb scored a pair of goals and set up two others as the Sabres improved to 4-1.
Jules Stepp, Morgan Quade and Cadence Kelley had one goal apiece for Saints Peter and Paul. Charlotte Lewis and Vika Lafferty shared the shutout.
Gunston 4 Delmarva Christian 0
GEORGETOWN, Del. — Julia Reed and Lane Parkhurst each had a goal and an assist to pace the unbeaten Herons.
Layla Kent had two assists for Gunston (5-0) and Grace Shepherd and Sophia Kent each had a goal.
