MARDELA SPRINGS — Junior guard Nakhi Miller scored a season-high 40 points Thursday night, as St. Michaels High’s boys’ basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 73-56 victory over Mardela.
Jonny Mautz scored 10 points for the Saints (1-8).
Miller had scored 25, 25, and 24 points in his previous three games.
Queen Anne’s 79, Kent Island 51
CENTREVILLE — KJ Smothers had a team-high 23 points and Nickai Gross followed with 13 as the North Bayside-leading Lions bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Wicomico.
Collin Woolford had 11 points for Queen Anne’s County (10-1, 8-0) and Jai Roy scored 10.
The Buccaneers (7-3, 6-2) had their five-game win streak snapped.
Cambridge-SD 63, Easton 55
EASTON — Koby Ennals scored 19 points as the Vikings improved to 7-2.
Girls’ Basketball
St. Michaels 34, Mardela 30
MARDELA SPRINGS — Brooke Reilly and Abbie Kemp scored 11 points apiece, and Madi White finished with 10 as the Saints notched their first win of the season.
Freshman Saddiyah Morton added three points for St. Michaels (1-7).
SSPP 48, Salisbury School 33
SALISBURY — Evelyn Murphy netted 17 points and seven steals, pacing the Sabres to their fourth consecutive win.
Hattie Messick scored 16 points to go with five steals as Saints Peter and Paul improved to 7-2, 3-0.
N. Caroline 48, Colonel 37
AMERICAN CORNER — Selaya Garrison scores 15 points, and Drea Nicholas and Jasyia Henry drop in 11 apiece as Bulldogs win second straight.
Easton 50, Cambridge-SD 38
CAMBRIDGE — Ty Moody totaled 14 points, nine rebounds and nine steals, and Serenity Velez scored 14 points as the Warriors won their ninth straight.
CiCi Sama had 21 rebounds and seven rebounds for the Warriors (9-2).
