CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled ran for a score and passed for another one and the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009.
Mixon, coming off a rugged 123-yard, two-TD performance in a win over Las Vegas last week, pounded away for 117 yards in the first half and helped the Bengals cruise to a third straight win over their AFC North rival after losing 11 straight in the series.
The Steelers (5-5-1) are winless in their past three games. The Bengals (7-4), dominated by Pittsburgh for so many years, have stamped themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.
Cincinnati scored on its first four drives, and former Steeler Mike Hilton returned a Ben Roethlisberger pass for a 24-yard touchdown late in the first half to push the Cincinnati lead to 31-3 at the intermission.
The Bengals defense kept Roethlisberger from getting any real traction until it was too late. He was picked off twice and sacked twice, finishing with 263 yards. His 15-yard TD pass to Pat Freiermuth came late in the game.
Burrow was 20 for 24 for 190 yards, throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, and scrambling and diving for an 8-yard TD to open the scoring in the first quarter for the Bengals.
Higgins had six catches for 114 yards and a TD.
INJURIES
Steelers: LB Robert Spillane suffered a knee injury and didn’t return. ... CB Joe Haden was ruled out (foot). ... OL J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and TE Eric Ebron (knee) were put on injured reserve on Saturday.
Bengals: OL Riley Reiff suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and was questionable to return. ... OL Trey Hopkins left in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Host Baltimore next Sunday.
Bengals: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.
Patriots 36, Titans 13
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes, New England’s defense forced four turnovers and the Patriots earned their sixth straight win, rolling past Tennessee..
The victory snapped New England’s two-game losing skid against the Titans. The Patriots hadn’t beaten Tennessee since former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel took over as coach in 2018. New England (8-4) improved to 6-1 against AFC opponents this season.
Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards. Kendrick Bourne had both of the Patriots’ TD receptions, finishing with five catches for 61 yards.
The Titans (8-4) stayed close early, but couldn’t survive a bevy of errors that included three fumbles by their running backs and an interception by Ryan Tannehill. He finished 11 of 21 for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Playing without star Derrick Henry for the fourth straight game, the Titans had mixed results from their rushing attack.
Dontrell Hilliard and D’Onta Foreman became the first Tennessee backs other than Henry to rush for 100 yards since 2018. Hilliard carried 12 times for a career-high 131 yards and a 68-yard TD. But he also a fumble in the second quarter that set up a Patriots field goal.
Foreman rushed 19 times for 109 yards and broke free for a 34-yard rush in the third quarter. But it, too, ended in turnover after he was stripped from behind by J.C. Jackson.
New England led 16-13 at the half, scoring on its first four possessions of the game.
The Patriots took an early lead following a disastrous start by the Titans. It included a penalty on their kickoff return, a 1-yard run loss on their first play from scrimmage and giving up a sack on third down. Tennessee then had to punt twice after being penalized for an illegal shift.
It all added up to a short field for the Patriots, who started on the Titans 37. New England needed only nine plays to go up 7-0 following a 4-yard TD pass from Jones to Bourne.
The Titans bounced back on their second series, eating up more than eight minutes on a 14-play, 74-yard drive that culminated with a 1-yard touchdown reception by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Randy Bullock missed the extra point, but the TD ended a streak of 77 consecutive points the Patriots had scored against opponents.
Trailing 13-6 in the second, Tennessee was driving when Davon Godchaux stripped Hilliard, causing the ball to roll free. Kyle Dugger fell on it, giving the Patriots another short field.
Jones had a chance to turn the turnover into a touchdown but missed a wide-open Hunter Henry just outside of the end zone. Nick Folk connected on his third field goal of the half to make it 16-6.
Giants 13, Eagles 7
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants’ defense rose up to intercept Jalen Hurts three times and held Philadelphia to a season-low in points in beating the error-prone Eagles.
Daniel Jones hit Philadelphia native Chris Myarick with a 1-yard score and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 39 yards as the Giants (4-7) somewhat responded to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett by ending the Eagles’ two-game winning streak.
The Eagles (5-7) were their own worst enemy. They had four turnovers, with running back Boston Scott losing a fumble that Julian Love recovered at the New York 40 with 1:34 to play.
The Eagles had one more chance in the final 1:11. They got a first down at the Giants 27 and had to spike the ball. Hurts threw three passes and nearly had Jalen Reagor for a TD on second down with a sideline pass the receiver got his hands on before dropping. A pass to Reagor at the goal line on fourth-and-10 also was incomplete.
Hurts had thrown five interceptions all season until finding cornerback Darnay Holmes, linebacker Tae Crowder and safety Xavier McKinney. The one by Crowder hurt most, a goal-line pick on the final play of the first half.
Scott had scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to get Philadelphia within 10-7. However, the player who has seven career TDs against the Giants had the big miscue later on.
Gano added his longer field goal on a possession lasting 7:22 preceding the Scott fumble for the 13-7 lead.
The Giants built a 10-0 edge on Gano’s 35-yarder in the first quarter with senior offensive assistant and former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens calling plays.
Myarick, who played at Temple, made his first career catch a very productive one midway through the third quarter for the margin of victory.
The Giants’ defense, which did little against Tom Brady and the Bucs on Monday night, got the team’s first opening-half shutout since December 2018 when it intercepted Hurts twice in the half. Crowder made a goal-line interception on a third-and-goal from the 1. It marked the first time the Eagles had not scored in the opening half this season.
Gano also missed from 51 yards, ending a success streak of 12 in a row.
INJURIES
Eagles center Jason Kelce missed the second quarter with a knee injury and returned in the third. He made his 117th consecutive regular-season start. Two holding penalties by backup Nate Herbig hurt on the last drive of the half, including one that nullified a 21-yard TD run by Scott.
The Giants saw DBs Adoree Jackson (quad) and Holmes (chest) leave the game. Holmes had the first interception.
UP NEXT
Eagles: return to MetLife Stadium next Sunday to face the Jets.
Giants: travel to Miami to play the Dolphins on Sunday, the first of two straight on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.