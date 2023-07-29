EASTON — Its pitching dominated the first meeting with Hughesville.
Two nights later, Montgomery County flexed its offensive talent.
“If there is a signature to this team really it is the offense,” said Montgomery manager Sushil Rane on Thursday night after his team belted three home runs to fuel a 7-4 victory over Hughesville to win the Maryland State Little League baseball championship at North Easton Park’s J. Howard Anthony Field.
Montgomery County, which went 4-0 in the tournament, advances to the Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, where it will play Pennsylvania in the first round on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.
“Our guys are really, really polished hitters,” Rane said. “They are not only fastball hitters. They also have a good bead on the breaking ball.
“Generally the top five hitters are really solid,” Rane continued. “And they have a lot of power.”
That top five — Sara Watanuki, Konnor Huang, Thomas Wilan, Freddy Sharman and Sam Carpenter — accounted for eight of Montgomery’s 10 hits and drove in all seven runs.
Providing the power was Huang (2 for 3, three RBIs, two runs), who drilled a solo home run over the center-field fence in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 1-1. The left-handed swinging Huang then roped a two-run blast to almost the same spot to break a 3-3 tie and put Montgomery ahead to stay at 5-3 with one out in the third inning.
Two batters later, Sharman (2 for 3, two RBIs, run) launched a two-run homer that banged off the scoreboard in left center, padding Montgomery’s lead to 7-3.
“Today we challenged them a little bit,” Rane said. “Our offense isn’t where it can be. Even against a good pitcher. And number 13 (Hughesville’s Declan McConnell) was a good pitcher. He was the pitcher last year in the 11U state championship that threw 5 1/3 innings. He pitched well then. He pitched well again today. We just got to him at the end because he was probably tiring out. But hat’s off to Hughesville.”
After getting shut out 1-0 on a combined two-hitter by Eric Solin and Sharman on Tuesday, Hughesville bounced back Wednesday night, scoring six runs in the top of the sixth to defeat Rising Sun, 7-4, earning a second crack at Montgomery.
The District 7 champions took a 1-0 first-inning lead in Thursday’s rematch. Mason McConnell stroked a leadoff single to left against Montgomery starting pitcher Sharman and moved to second on a passed ball. Two batters later, Austin Schrauder (2 for 2, RBI, run) singled to right, scoring Mason McConnell. It was the first time Montgomery trailed in the tournament.
Hughesville had a chance to add to its lead, as Cooper Shreckengost followed with a single. But on the play, Schrauder rounded second base, and in an attempt to scramble back to the bag, was tagged out by shortstop Watanuki. Sharman walked Carter Zimmerman, but ended the inning with a strikeout.
“I thought if we’d come out and get on top of ‘em like we did in the first in might give us some energy,” Hughesville manager C.J. Copsey said. “They were just a little better today.”
Montgomery responded in the bottom of the first. After Huang’s game-tying homer, Wilan (2 for 2, two runs) and Sharman hit back-to-back singles. After a pop-out to the catcher for the second out, Carpenter reached out an hit a 1-2 offering over the shortstop’s head to score Wilan for a 2-1 lead.
Hughesville regained the lead in the top of the third. Sharman issued a one-out walk to Mason McConnell. Aiden Lewis then hit a grounder to third baseman Carpenter, whose throw to second was bobbled, leaving runners at first and second. Both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Sharman was relieved by Watanuki, who inherited a 1-0 count, then intentionally walked Schrauder. Shreckengost grounded into a force, scoring Lewis with the tying run. Zimmerman then ripped a double down the left-field line, scoring Schrauder for a 3-2 Hughesville lead. Watanuki got a strikeout to end the inning.
Montgomery again answered in the bottom half of the inning, bunching together six hits for five runs and a 7-3 lead.
Hughesville trimmed its deficit in the top of the fourth. Watanuki retired the first two batters before Luke Barrett doubled to center field and moved to third on a wild pitch. Jacob Henry’s single through the middle scored Barrett to make it 7-4. Barrett moved to second on the throw in from the outfield. It appeared Hughesville pulled within 7-5 when Jordan Borowski reached on a throwing error, scoring Barrett. But umpires ruled Barrett hadn’t moved far enough from second on the error and sent him back to third. The threat ended there, with Watanuki inducing an inning-ending groundout.
“I was proud of our kids,” said Copsey, who said this was his last game coaching Little League after 26 years. “I thought we gave everything we had.”
Hughesville put together another potential two-out scoring threat in the fifth. Schrauder singled into the hole at short. Shreckengost grounded to second, but Schrauder was called safe on the force throw to second. The rally ended there though as Watanuki got a fly-ball out to close the inning.
“The young lady is new to the team and she did very well,” Copsey said of Watanuki.
Declan McConnell reached with one out in the sixth when his high fly ball found a spot between Montgomery’s second baseman and right fielder. But Watanuki retired the next two batters to end the game before her teammates doused her with water bottles.
“We brought in Sana because among our staff, she’s the one who probably has the most command next to Eric (Solin) as far as throwing strikes,” Rane said. “The only worry I had was to pull her from shortstop. Two things happen then. You take out the best defender on the field and put that person on the mound, so you weaken the infield. And the second thing that happens is she never gets to warm up because she’s always in the field. The (third) inning when she came in she really wasn’t all that ready arm-wise to throw. But after that inning we had her warm up, and then later on she was actually throwing a lot harder than that first inning.
“We have a couple of other good pitchers that were options, Rane continued. “We were saving some for (Friday’s if game) just in case we had to play again tomorrow. But when we were up we wanted a strike-thrower. And she’s one of the best.”
Watanuki pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, four hits, one walk, and struck out five. Sharman was touched for two runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out five. Declan McConnell struck out four and walked one during his three innings. Hughesville reliever Lopez tossed two scoreless frames, yielding no hits, striking out four, and walking one.
