CENTREVILLE — Senior Kendal Moxey scored 25 points and pulled down 20 rebounds Tuesday as Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ basketball team opened its season with a 64-61 victory over Parkside.

Lucy Taylor had 15 points for the Lions and Ella Pinder finished with 16 boards and four points. Queen Anne’s also got eight points, five steals and seven assists from Asia Reed.

Amanda Ballard’s 30 points led the Rams.

Cambridge-SD 29,

J.M. Bennett 13

CAMBRIDGE — Freshman LeAsia Todd fell shy of a double-double, netting 12 points and eight rebounds as the Vikings rolled past the Clippers.

Colonel 49,

Crisfield 35

AMERICAN CORNER — Ty Singletary had 25 points to pace Colonel Richardson past the Crabbers.

Sharese Tilghman had 13 points for the Colonels and Tyler Dickerson added eight.

Boys’ Basketball

Colonel 62,

Crisfield 45

CRISFIELD — Kervin Austinville had a team-high 20 points, pacing the Colonels in their season opener.

Cameron Lake scored 18 points for Colonel Richardson, and Aaron Elam had 17.

