CENTREVILLE — Senior Kendal Moxey recorded her 15th double-double of the season with 38 points and 11 rebounds, and scored her 1,000th-career point Tuesday night while leading Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ basketball team to a 67-11 victory over St. Michaels.
Emily Gunther added 12 points for the Lions, who improved to 14-1 overall, 13-0 North Bayside.
K. Island 52, Cambridge-SD 39
CAMBRIDGE — Lilly Dauses had 14 points as the Buccaneers won for the sixth time in seven games, and stretched their winning streak to five.
Alivia Hanesworth and Caroline Cavanaugh each scored 10 points for Kent Island (9-5, 9-2).
Easton 74, Kent County 8
EASTON — Rachel Lapp and Ty Moody scored 14 points apiece as the Warriors notched their fourth win in five games.
Brooke Ensminger, Brooke Howard and Siang Sama each scored nine points for Easton (10-3, 9-3), and Kate Adelman finished with six.
Colonel 53, N. Dorchester 10
AMERICAN CORNER — Ty Singletary totaled 20 points and the Colonels improved to 8-9, 6-8.
Sharese Thompson had 11 points for Colonel Richardson, and Anjah Hammond and Ariana Wizki each scored eight.
Boys’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 86, St. Michaels 33
ST. MICHAELS — Colin Wolford had 22 points and Vince Gilberto 19 to pace the Lions.
Damonte Ewell finished with 18 points for Queen Anne’s County.
Easton 56, Kent County 48
WORTON — Shareef Curry scored a team-high 19 points and Kevin O’Connor added nine to lead the Warriors.
Colonel 50, N. Dorchester 45
AMERICAN CORNER — Cam Lake had 17 points and Jeremy Fletcher score 10 to help Colonel Richardson past the Eagles.
JaVeon Hudson had 15 points and Nasir Polk 10 for North Dorchester.
