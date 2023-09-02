PHOENIX — Cedric Mullins started a six-run fourth inning with a three-run blast, Kyle Bradish threw six solid innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Saturday night.
The Orioles — who snapped a two-game skid — haven’t lost three straight games since July 1. They pushed to 84-51 for the season, which is the best record in the American League.
Arizona has lost four of its last five as it tries to keep pace in a crowded race for the three National League wild-card spots.
The D-backs jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third. Ketel Marte’s RBI double — a chopper over Baltimore first baseman Ryan O’Hearn head — scored the first run while Alek Thomas followed with a run-scoring groundout.
But Baltimore responded quickly. Mullins launched his three-run homer in the fourth on a no-doubter to right — scoring O’Hearn and Austin Hays — and the Orioles continued to unleash a string of hits against D-backs rookie Slade Cecconi, with Adam Frazier and James McCann delivering back-to-back RBI doubles and Adley Rutschman adding an RBI single.
Six straight Baltimore hitters reached base on the way to a 6-2 lead. Rutschman added a solo homer in the seventh — his 17th long ball of the year — to make it 7-2.
Bradish (10-6) gave up two runs on four hits over six innings, walking three and striking out six. It was the right-hander’s fourth consecutive quality start.
Cecconi (0-1) gave up six runs on nine hits over 3 1/3 innings. Marte had two of the D-backs’ five hits. Gabriel Moreno hit a solo homer in the ninth.
TRAINER’S ROOMOrioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle was out of the starting lineup for a second straight day because of an illness. Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Mountcastle was feeling better.
Diamondbacks 1B Christian Walker left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit in the right elbow with a pitch in the third. The D-backs said he left the game with right hand discomfort.
UP NEXTThe three-game series ends on Sunday. The D-backs will start RHP Zac Gallen (14-6, 3.32 ERA), while the Orioles counter with RHP Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA).
Yankees 5, Astros 4HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the second consecutive game and the New York Yankees got a big effort from their bullpen Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros.
Michael Brantley hit his first home run since June 2022 for the Astros, who fell a game behind first-place Seattle in the AL West. The Mariners beat the New York Mets 8-7.
Brantley had a two-run shot in the second inning and scored on Yainer Diaz’s two-run homer in the fourth.
After starter Luis Severino lasted only four innings, three New York relievers combined to throw shutout ball the rest of the way. Severino needed 104 pitches to get 12 outs as the Astros fouled off 41 of his pitches, but he left with a 5-4 lead.
Jhony Brito, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes posted zeros the rest of the night.
Brito (6-6), a rookie who has a 1.27 ERA out of the bullpen this season, started the fifth and faced the minimum over 3 2/3 innings, inducing a pair of double plays. Peralta took over with two outs in the eighth and plunked Yordan Alvarez with his third pitch, only to keep the Astros off the board by getting Kyle Tucker to fly out one pitch later.
Holmes allowed a two-out infield single in the ninth, but froze pinch-hitter Jon Singleton with a 1-2 sinker to lock down his 17th save.
New York grabbed the lead in the second, when Oswaldo Cabrera followed Oswald Peraza’s RBI single with a bases-loaded walk. Houston answered in the bottom half when Brantley, playing his first home game since June 22, 2022, hit a two-run homer to right field.
Brantley returned recently from a shoulder injury.
The Astros could not score again in the second despite making Severino throw 39 pitches in the inning. New York regained the lead when Judge hammered a first-pitch slider from Hunter Brown to right-center for his 31st homer this season.
It came one night after Judge became the fastest player in major league history to reach 250 career home runs.
Houston took its first lead on Diaz’s homer, the 20th of his rookie season, in the fourth. But the Yankees took advantage of second baseman Mauricio Dubón’s error and scored two unearned runs on Austin Wells’ sacrifice fly and Everson Pereira’s two-out RBI single.
Peraza finished with three hits, his first multi-hit game of the season.
Brown (10-10) allowed five runs, three earned, over four-plus innings to go with four walks and five strikeouts.
Brantley had two hits and scored twice. Five Astros relievers combined for five scoreless innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.