AMERICAN CORNER — Junior right-hander Owen Nagel improved to 4-0 and Brock Johnson went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs Monday as Colonel Richardson High topped St. Michaels, 7-3, in a North Bayside baseball clash.
Josh Cohee doubled for the Colonels (5-1) and Will Turner, Hunter Wolfe and Zach Stanley (RBI) each singled.
Q. Anne’s 6, Easton 5
CENTREVILLE — Jeremy Bedford singled on a 2-1 count to score Devin Carter with the winning run as the Lions edged Easton.
Drew Edward pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for Queen Anne’s (5-2). Tyler Titus started for the Lions, allowing six hits and five runs over 4 2/3 innings. Titus struck out seven.
Titus also had two RBIs for Queen Anne’s. Adam Boyles had a hit and an RBI for the Lions. Colin Athey and Bedford each had two hits.
Easton starting pitcher Max Vener pitched four innings of one-hit ball, allowing no runs.
SOFTBALL
Q. Anne’s 8, Easton 0
EASTON — Tristyn Stewart went 2 for 4 with a home run and double and Bre Athey went 3 for 4, as the Lions remained unbeaten heading into Tuesday’s showdown with Cambridge-South Dorchester.
The Vikings (7-0) are scheduled to play at Queen Anne’s (7-0) today at 4 p.m.
Ryleigh Jordan and Autumn Huber each doubled for the Lions and Belle Fields went 2 for 3.
Cameron Whiteford tossed a two-hitter, improving to 4-0.
Cambridge-SD 13, Kent County 0
WORTON — Maddie Pleasants (7-0) hurled her fourth one-hitter of the season, striking out 10, as the Vikings notched their sixth straight shutout.
Pleasants blasted a two-run homer in her only at-bat, and Amelia Schuyler and Kylie Tyson each doubled for Cambridge-SD (7-0). M’Kya Molock tripled and hit two singles, and Natalie Kerr singled twice.
Colonel 8, St. Michaels 0
ST. MICHAELS — Madison Covey hit a two-run double and Ava Carels drove in a pair of runs to pace the Colonels.
Marissa Hyland earned the win, allowing four hits, a walk, and striking out six over seven innings.
Hyland added an RBI double for Colonel, which got a pair of hits from Olivia Christopher, an RBY single from Tyla Dickerson, and one single apiece from Delainey Sann and Cheyenne Cayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.