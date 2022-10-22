EASTON — The loss took Matt Griffith back to the last girls’ basketball team he coached at Easton High.
“We’re undefeated, we go to the Bayside (Conference) championship, we lose, and then we make a run all the way to the state tournament,” Griffith said of his 2019-20 Warriors, who were 20-0, lost, then rebounded to reach the Class 2A state semifinals before COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season.
In his first year back as Easton’s head football coach, Griffith hopes Friday night’s tough 37-34 loss to Stephen Decatur not only makes the Warriors better, but hungrier, with the postseason approaching.
“This doesn’t dictate our season,” Griffith said after falling shy in an electric clash between a pair of Class 2A schools that could potentially meet again in the playoffs. “It doesn’t make anything different. We get one more (regular-season) game to get ready for the real season. And that’s what it comes down to. This has got to be that same type scenario.”
Much like the Warriors’ thrilling 28-26 victory over then-unbeaten Queen Anne’s County two weeks ago, the star attractions put on a show in this duel that featured seven lead changes before Easton’s four-game win streak reached its end.
Decatur junior Brycen Coleman — who is being recruited by number of Division I schools — had three receptions for 14 yards before moving to quarterback, where he completed 14 of 26 passes for 214 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and carried 17 times for 156 yards and three touchdowns, including a 10-yard scoring run that put the Seahawks (6-2) ahead to stay with 3 minutes, 28 seconds remaining.
“He does everything he can to be the best player he can,” Decatur head coach Jake Coleman said of his son. “Watching him as been unbelievable as a father. He’s more than just an athlete. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Senior teammate Luke Mergott, who has verbally committed to Duke University, had five receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, scored a touchdown on his only rushing attempt, and made a slew of tackles from his defensive end spot.
“Brycen and Mergott, they’re dudes,” Griffith said. “We knew it coming in.”
And Jake Coleman knew coming in all about Easton’s Kevin O’Connor, who has also verbally committed to Duke. Easton’s senior quarterback completed 18 of 39 for a season-high 333 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed for 48 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion, and wracked up his share of tackles on defense.
“I think Kevin was great tonight,” Griffith said.
Easton senior wideout Jordan Nixon snared seven receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown, freshman Dustin Blue caught one touchdown and ran for another, and senior Brandon Jenkins carried 12 times for 55 yards.
And then there was senior linebacker Toby Mackall, who seemed to be everywhere, and stripped the ball from Decatur’s Tre Dorn on a kickoff return to set up Easton’s second first-quarter touchdown.
“Toby Mackall was crazy all over the place,” Griffith said. “He was unconscious.”
Blue latched onto a swing pass from O’Connor for an 18-yard scoring play that gave Easton (6-2) a 6-0 lead with 4:16 left in the first quarter. Decatur blocked Peyton Spies’ point-after attempt, but Mackall’s strip-fumble recovery gave the ball right back to the Warriors. Just two plays later, O’Connor rumbled around right end for a 24-yard touchdown run. Easton tried for two, but O’Connor’s pass from Colin Mooney fell incomplete.
Decatur got on the board midway through the second quarter, when Mergott caught a Coleman pass, shed Warrior defenders, then dove into the end zone to complete a 22-yard scoring play. Brogan Eastlack’s extra point made it 12-7.
The Seahawks moved in front with just under 3 minutes to go in the first half, as Brycen Coleman swept left end and blazed 81 yards down Easton’s sideline for a touchdown. Eastlack’s PAT nudged Decatur’s lead to 14-12.
“We’re gritty, man,” Jake Coleman said of his team. “I saw it when we played Kent Island (a 31-14 loss in Week 3) and we were getting our teeth kicked in, and I walked into the locker room and there was no quit at all.
“It’s just a special group of guys,” Coleman continued. “They’re tough. They know how to win games. When they’re down they’re never out. They’ve got unbelievable will. It’s one of those things, you’ve got to put us away.”
Easton needed only 1:47 to respond, as O’Connor hit Chris Baynard down the middle for a 21-yard scoring strike and Jenkins ran in the two-point conversion with 1:04 left in the quarter for a 20-14 halftime lead.
The punching and counter-punching continued in the third.
O’Connor was intercepted on the second play of the second half by David Lockwood, setting up Brycen Coleman’s 7-yard touchdown run around left end, and Eastlack’s third PAT, giving Decatur a 21-20 lead.
O’Connor was picked off a second time on the Warriors’ next series by Logan Bradshaw. Coleman’s 14-yard touchdown five plays later was negated by a holding penalty. Decatur’s chance to extend its lead stalled, as Easton dropped Gavin Solito for an 8-yard loss before Chase Raab intercepted Coleman at the 1-yard line.
Mergott and Daegan Risser tackled Jenkins for a safety on the next play for a 23-20 lead. Mergott returned the ensuing kick to the Easton 12. But three penalties pushed Decatur back to the Warrior 27 where on fourth down, Carson Brown sacked Coleman for a 8-yard loss.
Easton was calling for its punt team when Mergott sacked O’Connor for an 8-yard loss, setting up a third-and-24. But Raab made an outstanding leaping grab over Lockwood for a 41-yard pickup, then caught a 19-yard pass again on third down to keep a Warrior drive alive. Three plays later, O’Connor pitched to Blue, who scored around right end for a 19-yard touchdown run and a 26-23 Easton lead 17 seconds into the fourth quarter. Spies’ PAT attempt fell short.
Decatur appeared to regain the lead again when Coleman and Solito connected for a 38-yard scoring play. A false start erased that score, but the Seahawks were back in front five plays later, when Mergott slammed in from three yards out. Eastlack’s kick put Decatur up 30-26 with 7:33 remaining.
Again, Easton countered, Nixon latching onto an O’Connor pass and outrunning the defense for a 47-yard touchdown. O’Connor’s two-point conversion run gave Easton a 34-30 lead with 4:49 left.
A 52-yard pass from Coleman to Bradshaw set up Coleman’s 10-yard touchdown run around the left side — an Eastlack’s PAT — with 3:28 left for a 37-34 Decatur lead.
Easton took over with 3:25 left from its 25. O’Connor gained 7 yards on a third-and-2. Mooney caught a 10-yard pass on fourth-and-7, moving the Warriors to the Decatur 47. But O’Connor was sacked on successive plays before two incompletions turned the ball back over to Decatur with 1:01 left.
Two Coleman kneel downs ended the game.
“Great game,” Griffith said. “Their players made one more play than my players did. They got one extra play that we didn’t make, and that was the difference.
“Even when we had the ball, I thought we were going to score again,” Griffith said of the final drive. “We’ve been really good. But tonight, stuff we’ve been good at we weren’t so good at a couple of times. But all in all it’s going to make us better.”
Queen Anne’s 35
Wicomico 28
SALISBURY — KJ Smothers rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns, and Ashton Siwald carried for 94 yards and a score Thursday night, as the Lions improved to 7-1 heading into next Friday’s clash with Kent Island (7-1).
Queen Anne’s quarterback Devin Wright completed 5 of 6 for 69 yards and a touchdown, and Jai Roy had two receptions for 33 yards and a score.
N. Caroline 43
Parkside 13
RIDGELY — Zymear Smith had 78 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Trent Towson rushed for 67 yards and a pair of scores on seven touches Thursday to pace the Bulldogs.
Justice Hall (7-43) and Tyson Weber (3-31) also scored touchdowns for North Caroline (3-5). Arnold Gomez carried six times for 67 yards and Jack Morris rushed for 29 yards on four attempts. Owen Piavis returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Hayden Ogden completed 4 for 5 passes for 59 yards. Smith had two catches for 37 yards and Towson had two for 22 yards.
Colonel 25
Cambridge-SD 19
CAMBRIDGE — Senior Camron Gondeck blocked Cambridge-South Dorchester’s field goal attempt then scored on a 6-yard run in overtime Friday night, lifting the Colonels over the Vikings. Colonel extended its winning streak to six and clinched the Bayside Conference small-school title for a second straight year.
Gondeck also had a 20-yard touchdown run for Colonel Richardson (6-2). Derrick Mitchell scored on an 8-yard run and Carter Turbitt returned a kickoff 80 yards late in the first half for the Colonels.
Boys’ Soccer
N. Caroline 6
N. Dorchester 0
SHILOH — Austin Lynn scored twice, and Logan Harned, Isaiah Christophel and Anthony Blottenberger each scored Friday to help fuel the Bulldogs.
Field Hockey
Gunston 3, Easton 1
EASTON — Lane Parkhurst, Layla Kent and Grace Shepherd each scored a goal Friday as the Herons defeated Easton in the opening round of the Eastern Shore tournament.
Herons goalie Sophia Kent made 20 saves, 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
