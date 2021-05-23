WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered in the first inning and the Washington Nationals immediately erased an early three-run deficit, beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Trea Turner had two hits for the Nationals, and his fourth-inning sacrifice fly broke a 4-all tie. Alex Avila doubled twice and scored the go-ahead run.
Patrick Corbin (3-3) labored through 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing four runs and 11 hits. The left-hander gave up three runs in the first and then watched as Washington (20-23) scored four in the bottom half, including a two-run shot by Schwarber.
Brad Hand worked the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.
Baltimore (17-29) has dropped six straight and 13 of 15.
Matt Harvey (3-5) lost his fourth consecutive start. He permitted six runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.
Freddy Galvis had two hits and scored two runs for the Orioles. Maikel Franco drove in two.
Baltimore, which has had a series of short starts during its skid, optioned right-hander Travis Lakins to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled lefty Brandon Waddell from its top farm club.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: RHP Hunter Harvey allowed two runs and three hits in two innings for Norfolk in his first rehab outing. He’s on the 60-day injured list with a strained left oblique.
Nationals: OF Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday with a sprained right ankle. ... Washington put RHP Will Harris on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right hand and recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Rochester.
UP NEXT
Orioles: LHP John Means (4-0, 1.70 ERA) starts against RHP Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 6.08) in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Monday night. Means has had two no-decisions in two starts since his no-hitter on May 5.
Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.24 ERA) faces RHP Tyler Mahle (2-2, 4.20) in the opener of a three-game series with the Reds on Tuesday night. Scherzer is 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 55 strikeouts in five starts against Cincinnati.
Phils 6, Red Sox 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out a career high-tying 12 and as Philadelphia ended a four-game skid.
Odubel Herrera doubled twice and singled while Brad Miller hit a three-run homer as the Phillies averted a sweep and stopped Boston’s four-game winning streak.
Wheeler (4-2) allowed only three hits in 7 1/3 innings, and retired 17 straight batters after a leadoff single. He matched the dozen strikeouts he had in 2013 for the New York Mets against San Diego.
“It popped into my head last night after the loss that we needed to get back on the right track and it comes down to me tomorrow,” Wheeler said. “I didn’t put more pressure on myself. We needed to get back on the winning track going to Miami and keep it going. Hopefully, this starts a new little run for us.”
Philadelphia scored four times in the first off Eduardo Rodríguez (5-3). Rhys Hoskins singled home Herrera with the first run and after Alec Bohm walked, Miller hit a drive just inside the left-field foul pole for his fourth homer of the year.
Rodríguez gave up five hits and walked three in four-plus innings. He threw 103 pitches before departing two hitters into the fifth inning.
“I threw too many pitches,” Rodriguez said. “I have to work on that in the bullpen and keep going.”
Rodriguez did not pitch in 2020 after suffering myocarditis that was tied to his COVID-19 diagnosis. He has been trying to battle back and regain the form that had him 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 2019.
“We saw some flashes in the third and fourth innings of good mechanics and rhythm,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Mechanically, he started mixing his pitches better. The third and fourth inning, he was better. We’ll take that as a positive.”
The first-inning run support was all Wheeler needed. Facing a Boston lineup that didn’t feature Xander Bogaerts or J.D. Martinez — both given a day of rest by Cora before an off-day on Monday, Wheeler was able to mix his four seam fastball with a curveball that had Red Sox hitters on their heels.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 8, Indians 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning off James Karinchak, as Minnesota defeated Cleveland.
Garlick entered the game in right field in the seventh as a replacement for Max Kepler, who hit his 13th career home run at Progressive Field in the fourth, also a three-run shot.
Cleveland tied the game in the ninth when Jordan Luplow, replacing injured Franmil Reyes in the cleanup spot, brought home the tying run with a squeeze bunt.
The Twins responded quickly against Karinchak (2-1). Luis Arraez was the automatic runner at second base, and Josh Donaldson walked. Garlick homered to center field on a 3-2 pitch.
Karinchak had allowed four runs and struck out 38 in 20 2/3 innings going into the game.
Hanser Robles (1-1) walked César Hernández to start the ninth, and Amed Rosario reached on an infield single for his fourth hit of the day. Hernández went to third when José Ramírez flied out to deep center. Luplow laid down a bunt on the first pitch. First baseman Alex Kirilloff charged and flipped the ball with his glove to catcher Mitch Garver, but Hernandez slid home safely.
Eddie Rosario struck out and Owen Miller, playing in his first major league game, flied out.
Tyler Duffey pitched the 10th for his first save.
Rays 6, Blue Jays 4
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot and Mike Brosseau drew consecutive bases-loaded walks with two outs in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay rallied for its 10th straight win.
The comeback win lifted Tampa Bay into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East.
The Rays trailed 4-2 going into the ninth, but took advantage of five walks by relievers Tyler Chatwood (0-1) and Travis Bergen to send Toronto to its fifth straight loss.
After a leadoff walk and a single, Brett Phillips hit an RBI single with one out that made it 4-3. Chatwood retired Randy Arozarena on a flyball before walking Yandy Díaz to load the bases.
Bergen entered and Meadows worked for a nine-pitch walk after fouling off three 3-2 pitches, tying the score. Margot walked on five pitches to put Tampa Bay ahead and Brosseau walked on four pitches.
“Our guys did a tremendous job of not helping him out,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Austin Meadows’ at-bat was just remarkable.”
With the Blue Jays playing a shift against the left-handed hitting Meadows, the runner at third, rookie Taylor Walls, broke toward the plate several times prompting Bergen to step off the pitching runner repeatedly.
“It could create a little havoc, for sure,” Cash said.
Josh Fleming (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in six innings out of the bullpen. Recently acquired J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his first save.
Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Fleming that gave Toronto a 4-2 lead.
