Nationals Dodgers Baseball

Washington’s Jeimer Candelario celebrates after hitting a home run during Wednesday’s fifth inning against the Dodgers.

 AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis García hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz added two more of Washington’s five homers, and the Nationals avoided a series sweep with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.


