Brewers Nationals Baseball

Washington’s Corey Dickerson, left, celebrates during Wednesday’s ninth inning as Ildemaro Vargas scores the game-winning run against Milwaukee.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied off Milwaukee closer Devin Williams to earn a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.