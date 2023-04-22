Nationals Twins Baseball

Washington’s CJ Abrams (5) celebrates with Dominic Smith (22) after hitting a home run during Saturday’s seventh inning against Minnesota.

 AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joey Meneses tied a career high with four hits, CJ Abrams hit his first home run since Washington acquired him in a trade last summer and the Nationals beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on a cold Saturday.


