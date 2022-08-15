WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals recalled shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday and placed shortstop Luis García on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.
BASEBALL
General manager Mike Rizzo announced the moves. García’s move is retroactive to Saturday.
Abrams, 21, was one of five prospects obtained from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade on Aug. 2. He is ranked as Washington’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America.
Abrams was set to bat seventh and make his Nationals debut Monday night against the Cubs, becoming the first of the prospects obtained in the trade to play for Washington. He joins veteran first baseman Luke Voit, who also came over in the deal, in the Nationals’ lineup.
Abrams started the season with San Diego because of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s shoulder injury. He struggled early and was demoted to Triple-A El Paso in May but returned to the Padres in June and hit .271 in 26 games before the trade. Overall, he hit .232 with five doubles, two homers, 11 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 46 games with San Diego.
Following the trade, Abrams was assigned to Rochester, where he hit .290 (9 for 31) with two doubles, two RBIs and four stolen bases in eight games.
A native of Atlanta, Abrams was selected by San Diego No. 6 overall in the 2019 amateur from Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. The 6-foot-2, 189-pound Abrams was San Diego’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball entering this season, according to both Baseball America and MLBPipeline.com.
García , 22, was batting .289 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 RBIs in 60 games for the Nationals this season.
Manager Dave Martinez said García will move to second base when he returns from the IL and pair with shortstop Abrams.
