Army Navy Football

Ken Niumatalolo, left, here speaking with Army head coach Jeff Monken, was let go as Navy’s head coach Sunday after leading the program to 10 bowl appearances in 15 years.

 AP PHOTO

Navy is changing football coaches. What won’t be different — according to athletic director Chet Gladchuk — are the expectations for the program.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.