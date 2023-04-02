APTOPIX Knicks Cavaliers Basketball

New York center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) blocks a shot by Cleveland’s Cedi Osman (16) during Friday night’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

The NBA will have labor peace for years to come. The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement. The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, the new deal will last through 2029-30.


