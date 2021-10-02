RIDGELY — It was simple, old-fashion Wing-T football the North Caroline High way.
Toss and sweep to the outside. Run some belly. Throw the occasional pass. Boom, there you have it.
Of course, this hinges largely on good blocking and hard running. Well, the Bulldogs got a whole lot of both on this cool Friday night, along with a fourth-quarter shutout from their defense en route to a 41-24 victory over Easton before a handsome crowd.
“Nothing fancy,” said North Caroline senior running back Mason McFayden, who carried 15 times for a game-high 132 yards. “Just run right at them. Do your assignment, and then we’ll all be good.”
The Bulldogs (3-1) and Warriors (2-3) were having a good old back-and-forth through three quarters. Three times North Caroline built two-score leads. And three times Easton trimmed those leads to one-score cushions, the last coming with just under 7 minutes left in the third quarter, when quarterback Kevin O’Connor (11 of 23, 220 yards, three touchdowns, one interception) connected with Shareef Curry for a 40-yard touchdown. Jed Smith’s extra-point kick brought Easton within 27-24.
But that’s where the back-and-forth stopped.
North Caroline responded with an eight-play, 54-yard scoring march that ended with Owen Doyle (25 carries, 123 yards) sweeping five yards around the right end for the second of his three touchdowns. Nathan Heilig’s point-after boot gave the Bulldogs a 34-24 lead with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
“Our offensive line played great,” McFayden said. “Our backs, they did their blocks. Everything just worked. Everybody was blocking. The backs were finishing their runs. It was just a good offensive performance.”
North Caroline’s defense delivered a strong closing performance, holding Easton scoreless and to just two first downs — one on a penalty — over the final 18:52 of play. The Warriors’ last three possessions netted zero yards on 14 plays, and ended with Hunter Walters intercepting O’Connor, a punt, and a turnover on downs.
Under constant pressure from McCabe Piavis, Chris Clarke and Jayden Watkins down the stretch, O’Connor completed just 2 of 9 attempts on Easton’s last three possessions and was sacked for losses of eight and 12 yards.
“He couldn’t get out of the pocket,” Easton head coach Pat McGlinchey said of O’Connor. “Couple of times the pocket really broke down. Our kids kept telling me there were more kids, and there was only five guys rushing in there. We should have accounted for every single one. They just were missing guys all night long.”
Easton, which was without senior running back Graham Haddaway (injury), was held to a season-low three yards rushing.
“My hat’s off to North Caroline,” McGlinchey said. “They’re tough, they’re fast, and they’re aggressive. And we knew it was going to be a war. They beat us tonight. I mean they beat us.”
The Bulldogs’ offensive line also beat Easton, which surrendered a season-high 316 yards on the ground, and was consistently beat around the ends by McFayden and Doyle.
“They were running the jet sweep, the toss and we could not stop it,” McGlinchey said. “We could not set the edge. And when you can’t set the edge when they’re running a toss and a sweep … I’d keep running it too. I’d keep running it to death, and that’s exactly what they did. We couldn’t stop it and they got big gains on it. They got first downs.”
First downs that allowed North Caroline to eat clock and score the game’s final 14 points.
“The idea was once we got the lead and we were up by a couple of scores we want to keep the clock running,” North Caroline head coach James McCormick said. “We want to get first downs. And if it’s four yards a play, it’s four yards a play.
“The deal was we were making plays,” McCormick continued. “Every time we made a big play Easton would answer. We made a couple more plays in the second half. In the fourth quarter, we tell the guys, ‘Sooner or later they’re going to break. You just got to keep grinding on them.’ And our offensive line did a great job tonight. Our backs were running hard. We protected the football. It was nice to be able to kind of just punch away and get first downs in the fourth quarter.”
Both teams traded punches through the first three quarters.
The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead when quarterback TJ Bunce scored on a 1-yard sneak with 7:11 left in the first half.
Easton responded with a 56-yard drive that ended with Smith drilling a 35-yard field goal with 2:54 remaining in the opening period, shaving the Bulldogs’ lead to 7-3.
Doyle swept left end and hurdled into the end zone to complete an 11-yard touchdown run that stretched North Caroline’s lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter. But the Warriors again shaved their deficit, as O’Connor hit Joel Duah for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 4:40 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs carried that 14-10 lead into halftime, but regained their two-score cushion when Walters returned the second-half kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and a 20-10 lead.
“That was all the blocking up front,” Walters said of his second kickoff return for a touchdown this season. “You’ve got to give credit to the blockers. All I had to do was run.”
And all O’Connor needed was two plays to answer, finding Curry (four receptions, 168 yards) for a 72-yard touchdown play with only 29 seconds elapsed. Smith’s PAT whittled Easton’s deficit to 20-17.
North Caroline pushed its lead to 27-17 on its next possession, a 65-yard scoring drive that ended with Watkins catching a Bunce pass for a 7-yard score and Heilig adding the extra point.
The Warriors answered one final time, as O’Connor and Curry again hooked up, this time for a 40-yard score that made it 27-24. But North Caroline quieted Easton’s junior quarterback the rest of the way.
“We didn’t want to give him too many shots,” McCormick said of O’Connor. “We made a couple of little adjustments, backed the secondary off a little bit and made him throw the ball underneath, and he didn’t want to do that. And we just brought pressure. McCabe Piavis coming off the edge, and we had Jayden Watkins on the other side. They were putting pressure on that kid and he was getting a little uncomfortable back there.
“We knew it was going to be one of those games,” McCormick continued. “They’re talented. They’re explosive. Our thing was, we got the lead. Most of the time we had a two-score lead, 10 points or more. And I said, ‘Look, just play ball. They’ve got to score twice to catch us. Just keep playing ball. Knock off the penalties. Knock off the big plays and just get after these guys and grind and make them uncomfortable.’ And that’s what we did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.