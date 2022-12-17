Queen Anne’s County High’s boys’ basketball team has expectations this season.
In fact, head coach Jeff Hollis had his team write down their individual and team goals on an index card prior to the start of the season.
“They’re supposed to give it to me after the season is over with,” Hollis said of the cards.
One of those goals is certainly to defend the North Bayside title, which the Lions won for only the second time in conference history during their 20-3 run last season. And it’s probably a pretty good bet Queen Anne’s would like another crack at Wicomico, the perennial power that denied the Lions that first Bayside crown last season.
But Hollis noted his crew isn’t looking that far down the road.
“Our motto is take it one game at a time this year, so we’ll talk about that toward the end of the season,” Hollis said of a potential title rematch with Wi-Hi. “I really don’t sense any pressure (to repeat as division champs). It’s a great group of kids and I just think they’re ready to play basketball.”
Queen Anne’s has definitely looked like it’s ready, winning its first five games to open the season with a familiar cast of faces.
“It makes it special to coach a great group of kids,” Hollis said.
Heading that group is one of the Bayside’s strongest backcourt tandems in senior point guard KJ Smothers and junior shooting guard Collin Woolford. Completing the starting lineup is the 6-foot-4 front line of senior center Nate Ford, senior forward Amir Coles and junior forward Jai Roy.
Hollis again looks to have plenty of depth with the return of 6-4 junior guard Vince Gilberto, senior forward Damonte Ewell, and junior guard Nik’ia Gross.
“The togetherness,” Hollis said, when asked what he likes most about his team. “It’s like a band of brothers. They all love each other and you can really tell. They make practice fun. Just being around them is a really good time and they work really hard. They just go out there and try to have fun.
Here’s a look at this season’s teams:
* * *
Cambridge-South Dorchester
Head Coach: Shawn Tucker.
Who’s Where: Anthony Hughes (So., PG); Jazheer Smith (Sr., SG); Koby Ennals (So., F); Ty’Anthony Stanley (Sr., F); Kenneth Bradley (Sr., C); Tashon Fletcher (Sr., G); Jamarion Wongus (Sr., G); Mekai Dixon (Sr., C).
Outlook: The Vikings closed last season winning seven of their last nine games, which included victories in the Class 1A East Section II championship and state quarterfinals. The season ended with a loss to eventual 1A state champion Lake Clifton in the state semifinals.
“We’re a veteran team and we’re looking to get to the final four of states again,” said head coach Shawn Tucker, who takes over for Marty Bailey, who stepped down after last season and is now an assistant at Easton.
Tucker coached Cambridge-SD’s girls’ team for the 2019-20 season, spent a year as an assistant with Chesapeake College’s women’s team, then was an assistant for the Salisbury University men last season. The transition back to the high school ranks has gone well so far, with the Vikings winning four of their first five.
“We play a little more up-tempo, little more pressure on the ball; want to play with a lot of space and pace,” Tucker said his style.
Colonel Richardson
Head Coach: Brad Plutschak.
Who’s Where: Kaden Burke (Sr., C); Nate Howard (Sr., G/F); Devin Wise (Sr., G); Chandler Tindall (Sr., G); Jeremiah Ricketts (Sr., G); Tarron Hammond (So., G/F); Dreden Lake (Jr., G); Jeremy Fletcher (Jr., G); Logan Moyer (Jr., F); Daquan Whiting (Jr., F); Manny Wallace (Jr., G/F);
Outlook: Merrill Morgan, Colonel’s legendary head coach who passed away in August, would have loved watching this season’s team considering he coached four of the current roster’s fathers, and also coached assistants James Jackson and Vernon Murray.
“They’ve worked hard trying to keep the tradition going,” Plutschak said of Jackson and Murray.
Morgan certainly had his share of growing pains with his teams, and this season’s bunch has already had tough losses against Cambridge-SD — cutting a 21-point deficit to two before losing by four — and Washington (a 55-53 loss).
“We’re playing some younger guys and I’m hoping that pays benefits as we get further in the season,” said Plutschak, his team 2-3 after Friday’s 83-64 victory over Arcadia, Virginia. “But we have more size than traditional Colonel teams.”
Plutschak hopes that too pays dividends as the season progresses.
Easton
Head Coach: Dionte Hynson.
Who’s Where: Kevin O’Connor (Sr., C); Jordan Nixon (Sr., G/F); Shaun Moody (Jr., PG); Toby Mackall (Sr., F); Connor Hensley (So., G); Marshall Bailey (Fr., G); Lamont Simms (So., C).
Outlook: The Warriors could prove to be among the threats to Queen Anne’s throne — if O’Connor and Mackall can get healthy from injuries. O’Connor has yet to play a game and Mackall has missed time as well.
Easton lost eight from last season, including graduates Joe Szymanski, LJ Murray, Shareef Curry and Ethan Keenan. Moody, Simms, Nixon and Mackall have provided offense, as has Bailey, a freshman, whose father Marty — now an assistant — holds the Easton career scoring record. But Hynson noted defense remains the foundation.
“Defense is going to have to be our strength and our calling card,” Hynson said. “If we play our defense and get up and down the court I think we’ll be fine.”
Easton, which last season lost by three at Queen Anne’s, and by two at home to the Lions, is off to a 3-2 start, which included handing North Dorchester its first loss of the season.
Kent County
Head Coach: Sobaye Scott.
Who’s Where: Nisim Hawkins (Sr., PG/SG); Jonah Somerville (So., G); Jack Rhodes (Sr., SG/F); Jayden Ringgold (Sr., F); JySire Valentine (So., G/F); Larry Stewart (Jr., PG/F); Mekhi Rogers (Jr., F); Benjamin Anthony (Sr., G/F).
Outlook: Despite a 1-4 start, Scott thinks the Trojans have the potential to be tough.
“I think we’ll shock a lot of people if they take us lightly,” Scott said.
Though he touched on his four seniors, Scott noted this group has little experience playing together as a group, something he knows will be a work in progress throughout the season.
“They’re starting to have a better understanding of basketball instead of going on what they already know,” Scott said. “Their basketball IQ is starting to grow every practice, every game.”
Scott was encouraged the Trojans rebounded from a season-opening loss to Washington with a victory over Crisfield.
“First game against Washington we got into early foul trouble,” Scott said. “They bounced back against Crisfield and that showed me the growth, because we looked like the team we could be.”
Kent Island
Head Coach: Frank Kratovil.
Who’s Where: David Jeffers (Sr., PG); Aaron Robinson (Sr., F); Lane Steinbruck (Jr., F/C); Greg Barba (Sr, G); Keegan O’Brien (Sr., G).
Outlook: The Bucs just got their whole team together a week ago Saturday, since the football team marched all the way to the Class 2A state title game. Though a 2-2 start has included losses to defending Bayside Conference-champion Wicomico and a North Dorchester squad that looks improved, it should be remembered Kent Island had win streaks of seven and 10 games last season en route to an 18-4 mark that ended with a postseason loss to Queen Anne’s.
All-North Bayside Player of the Year and first-team pick Aaron Robinson is back, and again figures to be a major force. Kratovil noted Jeffers strong early play, which included scoring 18 against Easton.
“It’s hard to tell,” Kratovil said when asked to assess his team. “We’re just now putting in offenses and so forth. Long story short, we will be, as we always are, competitive.”
North Caroline
Head Coach: B.J. Miller.
Who’s Where: Nasai Bell (Jr., F); Markeil Chestnut (Sr., G); Trent Towson (Sr., G); Dontay Warner (Sr., F); Zymear Smith (Jr., G); Myles Adams (Fr., G); Hezakyah Hynson (Sr., C).
Outlook: Miller saw encouraging signs in the season-opening loss to preseason favorite Queen Anne’s, most notably his team’s 43 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line. He also saw some facets that need work, like getting out-rebounded and missing free throws.
“Unfortunately for 2’s (field goals) we shot 40 percent and 35 percent free throws,” Miller said. “That’s why we lost. We can’t blame officiating. That’s very correctable stuff.”
Bell, who had 40 points in a loss to Kent Island, and Chestnut — who is averaging 17 points and five rebounds a game — have the potential to be one of the more formidable backcourts in the North.
North Dorchester
Head Coach: Robert Smith.
Who’s Where: Javeon Hudson (Sr., F); Franchise Friend (Sr., G); Devin Rottman (Sr., F); Nasir Polk (Sr., G); Kaden Andrews (So., F); Vernon Price (Jr., G); Jordan Harding (Sr., G).
Outlook: “I’m still trying to figure out rotations and seeing what I have,” Smith said of his team after the first week. What he potentially has is a team that could be the surprise of the North Bayside.
“I’ve got guys with a lot of experience so that helps a whole lot,” Smith said. “With experience I don’t have to do as much. I just have to keep them motivated.”
It appears to be working, as the Eagles won their first three — including a rare win over Kent Island — before falling to Easton on Thursday. Hudson, Polk and Friend have shouldered the bulk of the scoring, and if they can keep it going, North Dorchester could be a force in the 1A playoffs.
“We have the experience (and depth),” Smith said. “It’s just a matter of them playing together.”
St. Michaels
Head Coach: Kentrell “Boo” Ricketts.
Who’s Where: Nakhi Miller (Jr., PG); Johnny Mautz (Fr., G); Ryder Andrews (Sr., F); Luca Dew (Fr., F); Brandon Freeman (Jr., C); Sam Harrison (Jr., G); Lukas Wittman (Sr., G); Aidan Quigley (So., G) Chris Davis (So., G).
Outlook: An assistant last season when St. Michaels won its first game in 10 years, Ricketts takes over as head coach after Michael Murphy stepped down at the end of the season.
“With us winning and breaking that streak last year, I think that gave the kids a lot more confidence coming into this year,” Ricketts said. “We’re piggy-backing off what I taught them last year, which is you’ve got to be mentally tough in this game. And I told them we’re building from the ground up. Of course we want to win games, but our main goal is to get better individually as players and a team.”
Miller, a transfer from Easton, and Mautz look to provide solid backcourt play, while Andrews, Dew and Freeman worked inside. The Saints also have a junior varsity this year which should be a boost for the future.
Gunston
Head Coach: Kyriakoula Strosnider.
Who’s Where: Mekonnen Sahle-Selassie (Sr., G); Quinn Baughman (Jr., G); Aiden Dunlap (Jr., G/F); Jonah Smith (Jr., PG); Eddie Gillespie (Jr., C); Ben Simon (Fr., F).
Outlook: The Herons have started 2-7 (0-3 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference) but part of that is a result of a thin bench due to illness and injuries.
“Our record doesn’t show how good we are,” said Strosnider, whose team opened against Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference teams. “We started the season playing very tough teams, and it was very tough to get our team dynamics. Now that we’re playing in the ESIAC we’re starting to see some good things happening with our team. I know the second half of the season we’re going to see a whole new different team.”
Boosting that transformation could be Dunlap, a 6-6 left-hander who transferred in from Kent County, and 6-6 freshman sixth man Simon, who is still learning the game.
Saints Peter & Paul
Head Coach: Gary Gould.
Who’s Where: Garett Hemingway (So., G); Jahki Brooks (So., G); Finn O’Neil (Sr., PG); Davis Kimminau (Jr., F); Bradan Smith (Jr., PG); K’den Spears (Jr., F).
Outlook: Gould has juggled his lineup through the first six games, which have included games against four public schools — Class 4A Glen Burnie, and 3As Chesapeake, Crofton and Northeast of Anne Arundel.
“We have put together solid first halves,” said Gould, whose team is 1-5. “But in the second half they just wear us down. But it’s more of a learning tool to get us prepared for our conference games.”
The Sabres’ leading scorer from last season, Hemingway returns and is joined in the backcourt by Brooks, a transfer from Easton. Sts. Peter & Paul is guard-heavy, but Gould thinks he has a better shooting team than a year ago.”
