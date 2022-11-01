Nets Bucks Basketball

Steve Nash led Brooklyn to a 92-62 record and the playoffs in both his seasons as Nets head coach.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

