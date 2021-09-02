Toby Peer has been busy this preseason installing a new offense, defense and special-team package at Cambridge-South Dorchester High.
But the Vikings’ new head football coach isn’t trying to overwhelm his team.
“They’re learning a new offense and our goal is to get a little better every day,” said Peer, whose team will run the shotgun this year.
Peer posted a 57-25 record over eight years as head coach at South Hagerstown High before stepping down after the 2017 season to take the school’s athletic director position. Now he’s back in the coaching ranks with a team that returns a slew of players that earned first-team 1A all-Bayside Conference honors this past spring.
Among that group are senior running back Dario Belizaire and senior fullback Tayon Fletcher. They will be joined in the backfield by seniors Jordan Manokey and K.J. Dockins, as well as Jamaal Chester.
Peer said Wednesday night the battle for starting quarterback was between sophomore Blake LaBelle and junior Talan Middleton. Whoever calls the shots will have a talented receiving cast, an area where the Vikings seem to have some depth with Belizaire and classmates Elijah Johnson, Jaden Jones and Jaden Evans. Sophomore Teshar Drummond is also in the receiving mix, along with junior tight ends Yadiel Torres, Quintin Blueford and Ryan Henry.
While Peer is slowly bringing his team along in the new offense, he may quickly learn of Cambridge-SD’s tradition for speed and game-breaking playmakers.
“We’ll run multiple formation and try to be balanced,” Peer said of his offense.
An all-conference pick in the spring, senior Kiambre Taylor returns to lead the offensive line, where he will be joined by junior center Logan Dukes and junior tackle Zach Gorsuch. Senior Quamaine Jones also returns to the interior, where Kavon Owens is also expected to see time.
The Vikings also return one of the best kickers in the Bayside in senior James Frazier, who was all-conference first team in the spring.
Cambridge-SD scrimmaged Smyrna (Delaware), Stephen Decatur and Parkside during the preseason. Peer said the offense did OK in some spots, and added the running game had its moments.
Peer, who said depth will be a concern, will have most of his starting offense also starting on defense, where the Vikings graduated four first-team all-conference picks, including defensive player of the year Jay’Zon Roberts.
The cupboard is far from bare though as first-team choice Jones (safety), Fletcher (linebacker) and Dockins (linebacker) again figure to make major impacts.
Most of the offensive line will also see time on the defensive front, where senior Chris Sampson and junior Jack Lindsay are expected to be rotated in. Joining Fletcher and Dockins at linebacker are Manokey, Chester, Dukes and Henry.
Jones heads up the secondary, where Peer plans to also play his wide receivers.
“We have a new offense, new defense, new special team,” Peer said. “We’re going to have some time to adjust.”
