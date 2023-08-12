NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
TEAM W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 23 19
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 43 21
Miami 0 1 0 .000 3 19
New England 0 1 0 .000 9 20
South
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 20 9
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 19 23
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 23
North
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 33
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 19 36
West
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Denver 0 1 0 .000 17 18
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 17 15
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 21
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 19 3
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 0 27
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 27
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 16
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 36 19
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 13 24
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 18 17
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 24 13
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Thursday’s Games
Houston 20, New England 9
Seattle 24, Minnesota 13
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 19, Miami 3
Detroit 21, N.Y. Giants 16
Green Bay 36, Cincinnati 19
Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 17
Washington 17, Cleveland 15
Arizona 18, Denver 17
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 19
Chicago 23, Tennessee 17
N.Y. Jets 27, Carolina 0
Jacksonville at Dallas
Philadelphia at Baltimore
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
Baltimore at Washington, 8 p.m.
