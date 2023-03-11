Colonel Richardson High finally got its first state wrestling champion last Saturday, when senior Austin Alexander won the 285-pound title at the Class 2A-1A state tournament.
The Colonels almost left Upper Marlboro’s Show Place Arena with a second state champ, as senior Saleta Nichols reached the 140-pound championship final in the girls’ tournament, only to lose by fall in the second period to Westminster’s Taylor Mead.
“She had a great year,” Colonel Richardson head coach Bryan Hall said of Nichols, who finished the season 13-16. “She won Queen of the Mat (at Queen Anne’s County High), and walked right through the girls in that tournament. I mean she looked great. She won War on the Shore (at Stephen Decatur) again. Little disappointed they didn’t have a Bayside championship (for girls) this year. They’re bringing that in next year. You know, you wanted to get her to experience it all where the girls are going.”
Nichols, who for a second straight regular season defeated three boys, became the first Colonel Richardson wrestler to reach a state final in the girls’ division. And that was one of the goals Hall and his staff had set for the 5-foot-10 senior, who had lost in the semifinals and the consolation finals the previous two years for a fourth-place finish.
“We were like, ‘Let’s get over that (semifinal) hump,’” Hall said. “That’s where she’s lost the last two years. But she got over it and made it to the finals.”
Nichols pinned her first two opponents to reach the semifinals, where she faced Montgomery Blair’s Chloe Farber.
“She scared us in the semifinal,” Hall said. “She was wrestling a first-year senior. Girl was tough. We tell our guys all the time, ‘Your first year you’re not going to learn all the moves. You’re going to figure out what you’re good at, and you’re going to use those moves.’ And that girl had her moves that she was decent at and she used them. She didn’t stray away from them.
“She had a wrist roll,” Hall added of Farber. “And we kept trying to tell Saleta, ‘She’s going to roll you. Get your arm underneath.’ And she had a tilt. And I guess Saleta was ready for the tilt in the third. The girl went to do it and Saleta basically sat on her and stuck her to her back to get out of that match.”
Nichols earned a fall over Farber in 5:25.
Nichols got a peterson in and put Taylor (16-2) to her back in the first period of the final, but couldn’t hold her there. Early the second period, Taylor caught Nichols and rolled her to her back for a fall with 25 seconds elapsed.
“She was one of three girls that paved the way for our female wrestling program,” Hall wrote in a text of Nichols. “Because of her, Emma Carmean and Sterline Pierre-Louis our coaching staff realized girls can compete at high school wrestling, and coaching her has been a joy. Saleta and her former female teammates demonstrated day in and day out that they had the toughness and determination it takes to be wrestlers on a daily basis.”
North Caroline’s Gus Clark and Queen Anne’s Tremaine Jackson showed their toughness, as they each wrestled back to place third in their respective weight classes Saturday.
A junior, Jackson had not lost since a regional dual-meet defeat against C. Milton Wright.
“After his loss in the regional-dual match against C. Milton Wright we kind of had a long talk with him,” Queen Anne’s head coach David Stricker said. “We told him, ‘You don’t have to go out and pin everybody. You just got to win, however that is. Use your best abilities. You’re almost untouchable on your feet. So just take ‘em down and let ‘em up. You don’t have to pin everybody.’ He really kind of took that to heart.”
Jackson (41-4) won the Bayside and 2A-1A East Region titles at 120 pounds. He won his opener at states, then lost 4-3 to Northern Garrett’s Devin Opel in the quarterfinals. He won his first two consolation matches before earning a 2-0 decision over Rising Sun’s Xzavier Brown in the consolation semifinals. That set up a fourth match against Kent Island’s Jack Hooks, who defeated Jackson during the regular season, but lost in the conference and regional finals. Jackson earned a 7-1 decision over Hooks (43-8) to place third.
“In that three-four match he was really starting to get his swagger back and starting to enjoy wrestling again,” Stricker said of the consolation final. “For Tremaine, he just kind of picked the right time of the year to really kind of hit his best stride of the season. At the state tournament he kind of realized, ‘I’m pretty good at this. I just got to be me.’”
Clark (40-4) allowed just two points over his first two matches in the 145-pound weight class before getting pinned by eventual state champ Michael Pizzuto of South Carroll in 54 seconds of their semifinal. But the North Caroline senior also bounced back in impressive fashion, surrendering just one point over his two consolation matches that ended with a 4-0 victory over Parkside’s Aiden Pusey in the consolation final.
“The good thing about Gus is, mentally tough,” North Caroline head coach Tim Frey said. “He just wrestled very smart matches. He was very difficult to score on. When he was on top he really ground the wrestlers all weekend. He was very tough on top, tired guys out. And then when he was on bottom he could score.”
Clark’s victory over Pusey was his third in as many weekends, as he also defeated the Parkside senior for the Bayside and regional titles.
“All three matches were very close,” Frey said of the Clark-Pusey bouts. “And Gus did a real good job on top tiring the guy out while not allowing him to score any points off of bottom. He wrestled very tough on top and then he would score one or two on bottom. And that’s what did it for him. And he did that all weekend long.”
In addition to Hooks, Kent Island junior Giuseppe Mellinger (42-8) placed fourth at 182.
Queen Anne’s senior Zach Curry (31-7) wrestled-back to place fifth at 160, and North Caroline senior Jaeden Warner (40-3) was fifth at 220. Stephen Decatur freshman Elijah Collick (46-2) won the 106-pound title and senior teammate Logan Intrieri capped a 47-1 season by winning the 132-pound title.
On the girls’ side, Kent Island freshman Lillian Mellinger (17-3) was fourth at 120, and Queen Anne’s sophomore Kaylynn Bryant (13-8) was fifth at 170. Queen Anne’s Alexandra Conley, who won the state title at 100 pounds last year, finished sixth at 106 to finish a 17-6 season.
Note: Alexander’s state championship Saturday night gives all nine North Bayside schools at least one state champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.