JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran for two touchdowns each, and No. 1 Georgia pulled away from Florida following a second-half scare to win 42-20 Saturday night in the rivalry dubbed “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”
The defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) looked to be in trouble when the Gators (4-4, 1-4) scored the first 17 points of the third quarter and turned a 28-3 deficit into a one-score game.
But the Dawgs answered with consecutive touchdown drives to seal their 10th consecutive victory. Georgia beat Florida for the fifth time in six years.
Edwards finished with 106 yards rushing. McIntosh added 90 on the ground.
Stetson Bennett completed 19 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Tight end Brock Bowers caught five passes for a career-high 154 yards, including a 73-yard score in which he hauled in a ball that tipped off linebacker Amari Burney.
Burney’s luck turned in the second half when he forced a fumble that led to a field goal and then picked off a pass that set up Anthony Richardson’s 78-yard TD pass to Xzavier Henderson.
Little else went the Gators’ way. Georgia finished with 555 total yards against Florida’s beleaguered defense and was 2-for-3 converting fourth-down plays.
Navy 27, Temple 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Xavier Arline scored on a 23-yard run in overtime and Navy outlasted Temple.
Dashaun Peele then intercepted E.J. Warner in the end zone on fourth-and-11 from the 13 to wrap up the game.
Daniel Davies sandwiched two field goals around a 15-yard touchdown run by Daba Fofana to give Navy (3-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) a 13-0 lead after one quarter.
Temple (2-6, 0-4) closed to within 13-10 when Layton Jordan forced and recovered a fumble by Arline in the end zone for a touchdown just 1:11 into the third quarter. Anton Hall answered with a 16-yard scoring run and the Midshipmen took a 20-10 lead into the final quarter.
Warner, a freshman and the son of Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, hit Amad Anderson Jr. for a 20-yard score and Camden Price kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:08 left to play to send it to overtime.
Navy, which attempted just two passes (both incomplete), rushed for 224 yards on 70 carries, led by the 63 of Fofana.
Warner completed 24 of 48 passes for 268 yards with two interceptions for the Owls. Anderson finished with eight catches for 114 yards.
Kansas St. 48
Okla. St. 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After the final seconds ticked away on No. 22 Kansas State’s comprehensive 48-0 win over ninth-ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday, thousands of purple-clad fans didn’t storm the field so much as they wandered onto it in celebration.
Which was altogether fitting, considering the way the Wildcats methodically trounced the Cowboys.
Backup quarterback Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and a late interception by the Wildcats sealed Oklahoma State’s first shutout loss since 2009 while allowing Kansas State to remain a game behind TCU in the race for berths in the Big 12 championship game.
“This is as good a win as I’ve ever been a part of,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “Offense fed off defense. Defense fed off the offense. We need to play complementary football and we were really good in all three phases.”
Kansas State scored TDs on its first two possessions, had 495 yards of total offense and held Oklahoma State, which had been the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense at 44.7 points per game, to just 217 yards — less than half its season average.
Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores, and Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards. The late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a 10-0 win on Nov. 21, 1992.
“We’re confident,” Howard said. “We feel good right now. And we just played a really good game against a really good team and beat them 48-0. And the nice thing is, we haven’t played our best game, and that’s still in front of us.”
Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception for Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2) before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the fourth quarter. The star quarterback did not return to the game.
The Cowboys’ most lopsided loss in nearly 18 seasons under coach Mike Gundy was also their first shutout loss to anyone since Nov. 28, 2009, when they fell 27-0 to Oklahoma in the Bedlam game.
Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — All it took was one play for the Irish to know it might be their lucky day.
Brandon Joseph returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game, tailback Audric Estimé rushed for 123 yards and scored twice in the fourth quarter to thwart a Syracuse rally, and Notre Dame defeated the No. 16 Orange 41-24 on Saturday.
“It was huge. To start the game on defense and the very first play to get a pick-six, that’s how you want to start if you can,” Notre Dame first-year coach Marcus Freeman said. “It was a huge momentum builder for everybody.”
And the momentum lasted, even after Syracuse marched right down the field and scored to tie it.
Notre Dame (5-3) has won five of six since opening the season with losses at Ohio State and at home to Marshall. The Irish have won 26 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents, and they’ve played some of their best football on the road, including a 45-32 win at No. 21 North Carolina.
“Just the urgency we have as a program to improve,” Freeman said. “Not to stay the course. it’s fix the course. Fix the mistakes. There has to be a sense of urgency from the top down to fix the mistakes.”
Syracuse (6-2) suffered its first loss of the season last week at Clemson, blowing an 11-point halftime lead and falling 27-21. Star tailback Sean Tucker only had five carries in that game and coach Dino Babers vowed that would not happen again. It didn’t.
Tucker finished with 60 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 4-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter to pull Syracuse within 24-17. But the Orange were operating without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, who was kept out of the game in the second half because of an undisclosed injury.
Shrader, a dangerous dual threat and the key to the offense, rushed only twice for 2 yards and completed 5 of 14 passes for just 35 yards and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Oronde Gadsden II.
“I’m really disappointed about the loss but still feel good about this football team,” Babers said. “We’re 6-2, the two opponents that we just played were extremely, extremely physical. Obviously, some of that stuff has taken a toll. I told the team to stay together which we will do.”
Backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson sparked the Orange, including a 23-yard pass to Damien Alford to set up Tucker’s score and added a 13-yard TD pass to D’Marcus Adams late in the fourth. But a tipped pass was intercepted by Notre Dame’s Marist Liufau less than 2 minutes into the final quarter and Estimé scored on an 11-yard run, then added a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the period.
“That was the moment for me when I thought ‘We got it,’ “ Freeman said of the interception. “It was good to see this team battle.”
Syracuse entered the game leading the ACC in total defense, but its run defense was exposed by Clemson. The Tigers rushed for 293 yards on 60 tries and the Irish were intent on doing the same, relying on their huge offensive line and the punishing runs of Estimé and Logan Diggs, who had 20 carries apiece. They took turns during a 55-yard scoring drive, all but two of the plays on the ground with Diggs scoring on a 3-yard run midway through the second quarter to give the Irish a 14-7 lead.
Notre Dame outgained Syracuse 246-61 on the ground.
“We’re just going to run after you. You’re going to have to stop us,”Estimé said. “If you’re not stopping us, we’re going to keep on doing it until the game’s over. Just showed our identity today.”
Irish quarterback Drew Pyne, who was rarely pressured, threw to tight end Michael Mayer for 37 yards and again for 11 more before Jayden Thomas’s TD catch gave the Irish a 21-7 lead with 17 seconds left in the opening half.
