NCAA Howard Kansas Basketball

Howard’s Elijah Hawkins, right, tries to get past Kansas’s K.J. Adams Jr. during Thursday’s second half.

 AP PHOTO

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds for No. 1 seed and defending national champion Kansas, which allowed absent and recovering coach Bill Self to rest a bit more comfortably during a 96-68 victory over Howard on Thursday in a West Region first-round game.


