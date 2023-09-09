BOULDER, Colo. — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field.
After Coach Prime’s team was the story of Week 1 with an upset of TCU, the Buffs showed it was no fluke.
Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance steps his dad made famous during his playing days.
The Buffaloes (2-0) needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. The Buffaloes outgained the Huskers (0-2) by a 454-341 margin.
Navy 24, Wagner 0ANNAPOLIS — Quarterback Tai Lavatai accounted for 226 total yards and a touchdown and Navy controlled the line on both sides in its 24-0 win over Wagner.
After holding the Seahawks to five plays on their first drive, Navy established a seven-play, 77-yard drive that ended when Daba Fofana ran it from the 3. The score was set up when Lavatai threw a 45-yard completion to Anton Hall Jr. to put the ball at Wagner’s 6-yard line.
Just before the close of the half, the Midshipmen (1-1) added a field goal when Evan Warren connected from 27-yards out with 2:20 remaining before the break.
On Wagner’s following drive, Rayuan Lane intercepted Damien Mazil in the end zone for a touchback. Navy then went on a five-play, 80-yard scoring drive in 40 seconds that ended with a 12-yard scoring pass from Lavatai to Camari Williams with eight seconds left before the half. Lavatai finished 5-for-5 passing on the drive which included a 35-yarder to Nathan Kent to start the drive.
Following a weather delay to start the third quarter, Navy closed the scoring when Eli Heidenreich ran 46 yards with 10:44 remaining.
Mazil threw for 100 yards.
Georgia 45, Ball St. 3ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia intercepted three passes and walk-on Mekhi Mews sparked the offense with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown, leading the slow-starting Bulldogs.
The two-time reigning national champions were held scoreless in the opening quarter, but Georgia (2-0) finally got rolling with a 31-point outburst in the second period against the overmatched Cardinals (0-2).
The 5-foot-8 Mews, quickly becoming one of Georgia’s most exciting weapons, took a punt at his own 31, shook off a couple of would-be tacklers, weaved past another defender and found a wall of blockers down the sideline.
Michigan 35, UNLV 7ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns and J.J. McCarthy threw two more scoring passes to Roman Wilson to help second-ranked Michigan rout UNLV.
The Wolverines (2-0) were without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh for the second game of his three-game, school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules.
That didn’t slow them down.
The Rebels (0-1) were overmatched as expected, struggling to compete with a national championship contender on either side of the ball.
Ohio St. 35 Youngstown St. 7COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and No. 5 Ohio State blew past Youngstown State.
McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka, a solid bounce-back against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana last week.
TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a pair of scores.
Harrison was looking for a big day after only two catches for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a lackluster offensive effort for the Buckeyes in the Week 1 win. He finished with seven catches for 160 yards — all in the first half.
Penn St. 63, Delaware 7STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Nick Singleton ran for three touchdowns and No. 7 Penn State’s defense was nearly perfect.
Kaytron Allen ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, while quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula each scored on second-half runs for the Nittany Lions who dominated their FCS counterparts.
Penn State (2-0) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. All of Singleton’s and Allen’s scores came inside five yards and ended long drives that wore the Blue Hens (1-1) down.
Singleton scored on a 2-yard run on the opening drive and Allen made it 14-0 with a 4-yard run. Singleton scored twice more in the second quarter before Allar hit tight end Tyler Warren with a short touchdown pass that gave Penn State a 35-7 halftime lead.
Notre Dame 45 N.C. State 24RALEIGH, N.C. — Audric Estime ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play after an extended weather delay and Sam Hartman threw for four scores to help No. 10 Notre Dame beat North Carolina State.
Estime ran for 134 yards and two scores, including a 7-yard run through traffic with 10:42 left that put the Fighting Irish (3-0) in firm control. Notre Dame has now won 29 straight regular-season matchups against Atlantic Coast Conference teams in its scheduling partnership with the conference as a football independent but a member in all other league sports.
For Hartman, the sixth-year passer who transferred from Wake Forest, it was a familiar foe, too. The Demon Deacons were every-year instate opponents for the Wolfpack in the ACC’s former divisional format, and Hartman was 0-2 in Raleigh — including last November while taking four sacks.
Utah 20, Baylor 13
WACO, Texas — Jaylon Glover scored on an 11-yard run with 17 seconds left for Utah’s second touchdown in the final two minutes, and the 12th-ranked Utes escaped Baylor in a matchup of future Big 12 foes both missing their starting quarterbacks.
Utah’s winning drive was set up at the Baylor 29 after Cole Bishop’s interception on a pass Sawyer Robertson threw under pressure.
The Utes (2-0) had tied the game at 13 with 1:59 left when redshirt freshman quarterback Nate Johnson scored on a 7-yard draw. That capped an 88-yard drive on which he had 20 yards rushing and completed 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards.
Baylor (0-2) had one more chance to tie the game, with one second left after Robertson’s 47-yard pass to Hal Presley to the Utah 22. But the final pass into the end zone was incomplete.
Kansas St. 42, Troy 13
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy.
Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.
Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.
K-State held the Trojans (1-1) to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin.
Ole Miss. 37, Tulane 20
NEW ORLEANS — Jaxson Dart accounted for 308 yards and passed for two touchdowns and No. 20 Mississippi pulled away to beat 24th-ranked Tulane as injured Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt watched from the sideline.
Caden Davis kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to give Ole Miss (2-0) a 10-point lead with 1:53 left, and defensive end Jared Ivey picked up a fumble caused by Khari Coleman’s sack and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.
After Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Tuesday that Pratt was “fine,” the coach elected to start backup Kai Horton. Pratt, who had taken a big hit at the end of a 37-17 victory over South Alabama the previous weekend was wearing shorts with a protective sleeve on his left knee when he appeared on the sideline.
Still, Tulane (1-1) took a 10-point lead in the first half, after falling behind early in the fourth, was on the edge of tying field goal range. But Fritz elected to run an offensive play on fourth and 2 from the 31 and Horton was forced out of bounds just short.
Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17
CLEMSON, S.C. — Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 315 yards and four touchdowns as he and No. 25 Clemson rallied from a mistake-filled first half to roll past Charleston Southern.
Antonio Williams had touchdown grabs of 10 and 5 yards while Phil Mafah ran for two short touchdowns as the Tigers (1-1) improved to 38-0 all-time against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Tigers and their sophomore passer bounced back from an opening-week meltdown, losing 28-7 at No. 21 Duke. But miscues and poor execution from that game were on display the first two quarters here.
A fumble by Klubnik deep in Clemson territory led to Charleston Southern’s first touchdown. A series later, Klubnik’s throwaway was picked off by cornerback Leon Thomas, who went 67 yards for a score to put the Buccaneers (1-1) up 14-7 before a stunned Death Valley crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.