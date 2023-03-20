NCAA North Carolina Ohio St Basketball

Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon (4) is hugged by Hevynne Bristow (3) after the Buckeyes’ 71-69 victory over North Carolina on Monday.

 AP PHOTO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon made a tiebreaking jumper in the lane with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 3 Ohio State to a 71-69 win over No. 6 seed North Carolina on Monday and help the Buckeyes advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.


