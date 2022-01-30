WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter thought he scripted a simple final play Sunday.
Jaden Ivey messed it up, then found a way to make up for his miscue.
When the sophomore guard saw Eric Hunter Jr. pinned in the corner, Ivey freed himself on the wing in front of the Boilermakers bench and delivered a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to give sixth-ranked Purdue an 81-78 victory over No. 16 Ohio State.
“With seconds left, I just went to the ball and got my hands on the ball,” Ivey said. “It was supposed to be for Zach (Edey), but I just got confused, honestly. Sometimes you’ve just got to make a play.”
Ivey has delivered repeatedly this season as the Boilermakers top scorer. This time, he scored 21 points and made 3 of 6 from beyond the arc after coming off the bench for the second straight game since missing one game with an injured hip flexor.
Edey added 20 points as the Boilermakers (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) won their fourth in a row and beat their 28th ranked opponent in the past six seasons.
It sure didn’t look like Purdue would need Ivey’s big shot when it jumped out to 52-32 lead with 14:35 remaining. But Ohio State (13-5, 6-3) charged back, finally tying the score when Kyle Young intercepted the Boilermakers inbound pass after E.J. Liddell cut the deficit to 78-75 with 33.5 seconds left.
The Buckeyes again swung the ball to Liddell, who knocked down the tying 3 with 25.3 seconds left. They just couldn’t keep the ball out of Ivey’s hands, even if wasn’t by design.
“We did anticipate them making an action for Ivey,” coach Chris Holtmann said. “I thought Gene (Brown III) was there a little bit. But give the kid credit, he made the shot.”
For the Buckeyes, it was a deflating finish after they methodically fought their way back. Liddell and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points to lead Ohio State, which never led in the second half as its three-game winning streak ended.
“We didn’t do what we were supposed to do and normally the basketball gods aren’t with you when that happens,” Painter said after moving within two wins of No. 400 in his career. “We just got lucky. because Ohio State played really well down the stretch.”
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: Holtmann’s squad was playing well coming into this game and finished strong. But it struggled mightily, especially from 3-point range over the first 25 minutes. Though the Buckeyes wound up shooting 31% from beyond the arc, they struggled with Purdue inside. The loss should reinforce just how critical it is to play a full 40 minutes.
Purdue: The Boilermakers can overwhelm opponents in multiple ways and demonstrated it again Sunday. Purdue drew early fouls by repeatedly going inside, which opened the perimeter and driving lanes for Sasha Stefanovic and Ivey. This is the combination that makes Purdue one of the nation’s top teams. They just need to develop a stronger finishing touch.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A solid road victory followed by a win over the Buckeyes should be enough to keep Purdue in the top 10 for a 13th consecutive week — and might be enough to put the Boilermakers back in the top five. Ohio State will likely slip a few spots following a road loss against a strong foe.
BACK IN BLACK
Purdue wore black jerseys with “volt accents” for the annual Hammer Down Cancer game. The jerseys and warmup shirts eventually will be auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research.
STAT PACK
Ohio State: Center Joey Brunk has played against the Boilermakers with Butler, Indiana and now the Buckeyes. ... Guard Jamari Wheeler returned to the starting lineup after sitting out with a foot injury Thursday, ending a streak of 143 consecutive games in which he appeared. ... Branham had seven rebounds.
Purdue: Stefanovic scored eight of his 11 points during one first-half flurry that helped swing the game. .., Hunter finished with 10 points and five assists while Trevion Williams had nine points and eight rebounds. Mason Gillis had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Wisconsin 66
Minnesota 60
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After relying on a balanced attack for most of the day, Wisconsin knew exactly who needed to have the ball in his hands in the closing minutes of a tie game.
As he’s done all season, Johnny Davis delivered.
Davis scored the game’s final six points and finished with 16 to go along with a career-high 15 rebounds as No. 11 Wisconsin outlasted Minnesota.
“He’s the best player in the country,” teammate Brad Davison said.
Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) earned its ninth win in its last 10 games to tie Illinois (15-5, 8-2) for the Big Ten lead, with No. 10 Michigan State (16-4, 7-2) just a half-game behind. Wisconsin visits Illinois on Wednesday.
Minnesota (11-7, 2-7) trailed by nine early in the second half before rallying behind Payton Willis, who scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime. The Gophers tied the game at 60-all on a pair of E.J. Stephens free throws with 2:23 left.
“I thought our guys battled,” Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said. “I thought there was a couple of times where we could have caved and it could have gotten bad and gone south, and it didn’t. I thought we showed a lot of fight and resiliency.”
But they couldn’t slow down Davis when it mattered most. Davis put Wisconsin ahead for good by making a driving layup with 2:10 remaining.
“I was just thinking of getting a bucket at all costs,” said Davis, whose season scoring average dropped to 21.4. “At that point in the game, every bucket’s crucial. So I just made sure I delivered.”
He wasn’t finished.
After Willis missed a 3-point attempt with 1:48 left, Steven Crowl misfired from 3-point range on Wisconsin’s ensuing possession but Davis chased down the offensive rebound and drew a foul. He made one of two free throws to make it 63-60 with 55 seconds left.
Stephens missed a jumper eight seconds later, and Davis got the rebound and hit a stepback jumper on the other end of the floor to make it 65-60. Davis completed the game’s scoring by hitting one of two free throws with nine seconds left.
“When the game’s on the line, we have a lot of confidence in him to make the right decision, whether it’s to go get a bucket or find somebody or get a stop,” Davison said.
Minnesota lost for the sixth time in seven games despite welcoming back Eric Curry, who missed three games with an ankle injury. Curry had eight points and six rebounds in 34 minutes.
Jamison Battle had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Stephens added 11 for the Gophers.
“We just didn’t get a couple of baskets and a rebound late,” Johnson said. “It was kind of the ballgame right there.”
Wisconsin got 15 points from Tyler Wahl, 14 from Davison and 11 from Crowl. Davison and Wahl helped the Badgers take command early on, as Davis scored just two points in the game’s first 15 minutes.
But once the game got tight in the final minutes, the Badgers knew it was time for Davis to take over.
“It’s not rocket science,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “You have a really good player, you give him the ball.”
TYING IT UP
Wisconsin tied the all-time series with Minnesota at 104-all, not including games that were vacated. This marks the first time since 1973 that Minnesota hasn’t led the series.
The Badgers have won 12 of the last 14 matchups and are 32-9 against Minnesota since 1999. They own a 19-2 record against the Gophers at the Kohl Center.
KEY STAT
Wisconsin committed just seven turnovers and had a 13-4 edge in points off turnovers. The Badgers average just 8.5 turnovers per game and entered the day leading all Division I teams in that category.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: The Gophers had an inspired effort on the road, but they couldn’t make plays down the stretch as their January swoon continued. Their only win this month was a 68-65 triumph over Rutgers on Jan. 22.
Wisconsin: The Badgers improved to 10-1 in games decided by six points or fewer. They now face a tough part of their schedule with trips to Illinois, Michigan State and Indiana looming over the next 2 1/2 weeks.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin went 2-0 this week, which could be enough to get the Badgers back in the top 10.
UP NEXT
Wisconsin: At No. 24 Illinois on Wednesday.
Minnesota: Hosts No. 6 Purdue on Wednesday.
