AMERICAN CORNER — Austin Glessner just wanted to be like his teammates.
Another afternoon like this and his teammates may want to be like him.
Glessner belted his first two home runs of the season and drove in a career-high seven runs as part of a 4-for-4 performance Friday, pacing Colonel Richardson High’s baseball team to a 26-0 five-inning shellacking of Central in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.
The second-seeded Colonels (18-3) advanced to Tuesday’s state semifinals, where they will face No. 3 seed Snow Hill at 5 p.m. at Salisbury University. Top-seeded Allegany is slated to play No. 5 Clear Spring in a 7 p.m. semifinal Tuesday at McCurdy Field in Frederick.
“I was just trying to put the ball in play like the rest of my teammates were,” Glessner said. “I didn’t want to fall behind and (get) lackadaisical because of the opponent we were playing. I want to keep working on what we had to do and I did. I put the ball in play.”
Colonel Richardson didn’t actually put the ball in play until No. 9 hitter Crystian Brewer lifted a sacrifice fly to center field for the first out of the first inning. By that time the Colonels had already built a 5-0 lead via seven walks, a hitter batter, four passed balls and a wild pitch.
Falcons’ starting pitcher Kholan Lindsey was relieved by Christopher Duarte after issuing Colonel leadoff hitter Josh Cohee his second walk of the inning. Duarte came on and gave up the game’s first hit — a two-run single by Austin Walls — to make it 8-0. Three batters later, Glessner hit a laser into the right field corner for a three-run, inside-the-park homer and a 13-0 lead.
That lead ballooned to 17-0 in the second, as the Colonels, two days after pulling out a thrilling 6-5 victory over St. Michaels in their final at-bat to win the 1A East Region I title, maintained their focus even though the outcome had virtually been decided early.
“That was the goal coming in. We stressed that throughout the game; stay focused,” Colonel Richardson head coach Ryan Blanchfield said. “Stay focused because there’s a next one and we have to keep getting better. At this point in the season, why take anything for granted?”
Colonel kept hitting sharp line drives to all fields as if it were locked in a tight contest, and its pitching followed suit, as Zack Robbins (two innings) combined with relievers Jaden Rowan (two innings) and Owen Nagel (one inning) for a no-hitter.
“One walk shy of a perfect game,” Blanchfield said of his pitching trio. “They did exactly what we needed them to. They pounded the zone and we played exceptional defense behind them. If we can continue to do that hopefully we’ll be OK.”
Robbins earned the winning, fanning six over two innings and issuing the lone walk.
After scoring 13 runs with the help of just three hits in the first, Colonel added four runs on five hits in the second. Brewer (2 or 3, two RBIs) hit a leadoff triple. Walls (2 for 2) singled. Rowan (2 for 4, three RBIs) tripled home two runs, Glessner added an RBI single, and Brock Johnson (2 for 2) singled.
Colonel opened the third with seven straight singles. A strikeout and two singles later, Colonel’s lead was up to 23-0 and Duarte was relieved by Jonathan Martinez.
The Colonels carried a 25-0 lead into the fourth inning, which Glessner led off by jacking a home run over the right-field fence for a 26-0 cushion.
“I’ve been struggling all year and just to do that that meant a lot,” Glessner said.
Josh Cohee finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Wayne Brown was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Colonel finished with 20 hits.
“We’ve come so far,” Blanchfield said. “We’ve had a great season, but kudos to those guys. They’re not satisfied. They still want to get better and hopefully go for a little run here.”
Central finished the season 9-6.
