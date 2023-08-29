RIDGELY — Nic McMorris wanted to be a head varsity football coach.
The chances of that happening at North Caroline High though seemed slim, largely because McMorris thought James McCormick — the program’s winningest coach — wouldn’t ever leave.
But in early January, McCormick decided after 22 years at the helm, including 16 winning seasons and a 144-87 record, the time was right to step down.
“Really just kind of figured McCormick would be there forever,” said the 33-year-old McMorris, who head coached North Caroline’s junior varsity for five years before taking over as offensive coordinator on varsity last year. “When it started to look like that wasn’t the case I really just started to get the itch for it.”
A year after watching how McCormick ran the varsity, McMorris had a stronger feeling he could do the job, if it ever opened. He did and in February he was named the Bulldogs’ new head coach.
Nervous?
“I think a lot of the offseason stuff is what got me nervous,” McMorris said. “Now it’s just football.”
Calming McMorris’ nerves even more is the fact he may have one of the North Bayside’s more experienced teams, with 18 seniors or juniors projected to get serious playing time on the offensive side of the ball, and another 12 on defense.
Heading the offense are two of the conference’s more dynamic players, junior running back Zymear Smith (6-foot, 167 pounds) — who carried 15 times for a career-high 170 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 upset of Easton in the first round of last year’s Class 2A East Region playoffs — and senior Nasai Bell (6-3, 205), who again starts at quarterback after getting pushed in the preseason by junior Corey Bunce.
“It was closer than anticipated,” McMorris of the battle at starting QB. “I was happy how they pushed each other. But (Bell’s) overall grasp of the playbook and how he’s stepped up to be a leader in his senior year (were the deciding factors).”
Joining Smith in the backfield are juniors Tyson Weber (5-11, 170) — who McMorris said is just as fast as Smith — Tannor Wood (5-9, 135) and senior Navon Ewell (5-7, 175). The inside running game is in the capable hands of senior David Saathoff (6-0, 165) and junior Justice Hall (6-0, 199).
“Our blocking has really improved and overall we have solid speed,” McMorris said of his backfield.
Senior Hayden Ogden (5-11, 160) has switched from quarterback to wide receiver and is part of a unit that includes classmate Matt Eckrich (5-9, 145) and junior Shelton Nichols (6-0, 155).
The offensive line looks to be among the Bulldogs’ strongest areas. A second-team all-Bayside Conference pick a year ago, senior Henry Piavis (6-2, 190) is at left tackle while his younger brother Owen Piavis, a 6-1, 200-pound junior, starts at right tackle. Senior Jack Meyers (5-9, 170) moves from center to left guard. Sophomore Grayson Martin (6-0, 240) takes over at center, while senior Tommy Morris (5-11, 205) returns at right guard.
“They’re all strong, athletic linemen,” McMorris said of an interior that includes senior tight end Caden Lopez (6-0, 195). “There’s a lot of good leadership there.”
Senior Austin Lynn returns to kick.
The line of scrimmage on the defensive side appears to be another strength, where ends Owen Piavis — first-team all-conference — and Henry Piavis combined for over 20 sacks a year ago. Wedged between them in the Bulldogs’ 4-4 scheme will be Meyers, Hall, and sophomore Wyatt Eaton (6-2, 205).
Morris and Lopez start at inside linebacker, and are flanked by outside backers Bunce (6-0, 165), Ogden, Ewell and Saathoff.
The secondary features Bell and Weber at the corners and Smith at safety.
“We do have athleticism,” McMorris said of his defensive backfield. “We kind of flipped the positions, with all but Tyson learning a different position.”
North Caroline went 5-6 last year, its season ending in the second round of the 2A East playoffs to eventual state semifinalist Stephen Decatur.
“I really like our guys,” said McMorris, who admits depth is a concern. “I think we’re a tough, blue-collar team. I’m really excited about where our guys are going to go just in terms of overall production.”
