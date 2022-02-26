CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County High’s Zach Curry had the same mentality as the week before.
Kent Island’s Jake Bowman reflected on a previous encounter. And North Caroline’s Chris Clarke knew if he could just get through the first period he had a chance to win.
Those three approaches produced the same results Saturday afternoon, as Bowman, Curry and Clarke won their respective weight classes at the Class 2A East Regional wrestling championships at Queen Anne’s County High.
Unlike in years past, when the top four in each weight class advanced to the state tournament, only to top two finishers in each division move onto next weekend’s state tournament in Upper Marlboro.
For the second straight Saturday, Kent Island advanced seven to the championship finals. But unlike last weekend — when they went 0-for-7 in the Bayside Conference championship finals — the Bucs walked away with one champion, as Bowman decisioned Stephen Decatur’s Logan Intrieri, 9-6, in a rematch of last Saturday’s 132-pound Bayside final.
“Last week in the finals match he was catching me out of position,” Bowman said of Intrieri, who won a 12-9 decision. “I was coming up too high and he was hitting me with some ankle picks and low singles.
“So this week coming back I reflected on my match and realized I needed to stay in better position, and avoid those ankle picks,” Bowman continued. “And once I realized I could get him with the snap-downs I just kind of (capitalized) on that throughout the match. I was getting easy points and I just kind of rode him out for the rest of the match.”
It was the second regional title for Bowman, who also won as a freshman.
“It feels good to take that title again,” Bowman said. “I’m looking forward to next weekend.”
For the second straight Saturday, Queen Anne’s Curry drew Kent Island’s Cody LaTorre in the 152-pound final. And for the second time the junior came out on top, crafting a 12-3 major decision.
“I just kept the same mentality coming into it,” Curry said. “Worked hard in practice; coaches, teammates, everyone was pushing me hard. I knew my goal was to come out of here with the same result as Baysides and we just got it done.”
Curry got a takedown with 50 seconds remaining in the first period and scored a second with 12 seconds to go in the first for a 4-1 lead. He worked a second-period reversal for a 6-1 edge after two periods and padded his lead in the third.
“I beat him by one in the dual meet,” Curry said of LaTorre. “From there I knew, just keep working, kind of come at it from a different angle, more offensively than defensively, and it’s been working.”
Runner-up at Baysides, Clarke pinned C. Milton Wright’s Sean Welch in the 285-pound quarterfinals in the first period, then earned a second-period fall over Stephen Decatur’s Michael Rayne in the semifinals. That set up a finals match with North Harford’s Dakota Lawrence.
“He was just tall and strong,” Clarke said of Lawrence. “So I knew I couldn’t get a quick pin. It was going to be the long run. I knew if I just made it through the first period, got a takedown, that’s really big for me. I’m good at taking the long way, gassing the person. As long as I got through the first. After that I was good.”
Clarke got the takedown he needed 43 seconds into the first period. Both wrestlers worked through a scoreless second with their hands clasped behind the other’s neck. After a neutral start to the third, Clarke virtually cemented the match with a takedown with 47 seconds left for the eventual 4-0 victory.
“I looked up at the clock and there was like 10 seconds left and I just knew I got first,” Clarke said with a giant grin. “I just outlasted him.”
Kent Island’s Rasul Ramadhan (113), Jack Hooks (120), Jack Mulligan (145), Giuseppe Mellinger (170) and David Van Wie (195) each placed second in their respective weight classes to advance to states.
North Caroline’s Gus Clark reached the 138-pound final to qualify for states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.