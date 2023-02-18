BAYSIDE WRESTLING 23

North Caroline’s Gus Clark, left, and Parkside’s Aiden Pusey size each other up during their 145-pound title match at Saturday’s Bayside Conference wrestling championships. Clark won a 4-1 decision.

 PHOTO BY WILLIAM HAUFE

BERLIN — Stephen Decatur High’s wrestling team finished with six individual champions on the way to winning its fourth consecutive Bayside Conferrence wrestling championship Saturday in its home gym.


