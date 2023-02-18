BERLIN — Stephen Decatur High’s wrestling team finished with six individual champions on the way to winning its fourth consecutive Bayside Conferrence wrestling championship Saturday in its home gym.
Latra Collick (106 pounds), Reid Caimi (126), Logan Intrieri (132), Gavin Solito (152), Parker Intrieri (170) and Kole Kohut (195) each won their respective weight classes to help the Seahawks total 305½ points. Parkside placed second with 241, while Kent Island (193½), North Caroline (173) and Queen Anne’s (160) rounded out the top five.
The North Bayside finished with five individual championships, punctuated by Colonel Richardson senior Austin Alexander, who pinned Wicomico’s Jabez Bautista in 1 minute, 33 seconds to win the 285-pound weight class.
Queen Anne’s Tremaine Jackson gave the North its first title, when he earned a pinfall over Kent Island’s Jack Hooks with 15 seconds remaining in the 120-pound title match.
North Caroline’s Gus Clark gave the Bulldogs the first of their two individual champions as he earned a 4-1 decision over Parkside’s Aiden Pusey to win the 145-pound crown. Six weight classes later, teammate Jaeden Warner logged a 5-3 decision over Parkside’s Shaheed Armstrong to win the 220-pound title.
Kent Island’s Guiseppe Mellinger gave the Bucs’ their lone title when he decisioned Stephen Decatur’s Nate McDaniel, 7-3, in the 182-pound final.
