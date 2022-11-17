Maryland Penn St Football

Though he’s been held to under 100 yards passing in the last two games, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa can surpass Scott Milanovich for the school’s career record for passing yards Saturday against Ohio State.

 AP PHOTO

COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Maryland coach Michael Locksley is up against it this week when his team hosts No. 2 Ohio State.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.