EASTON — It was a lofty goal with a self-imposed penalty attached.
Kevin O’Connor told Easton High head football coach Pat McGlinchey he wanted to complete 70 percent of his passes Friday night. Failure would result in O’Connor sprinting 150s — the width of a football field three times — for every percentage point he came up short.
O’Connor fell well shy of his intended mark against Parkside, completing 21 of 37 passes. Unfortunately for the Rams, Easton’s junior quarterback seemed to go above and beyond in every other area. O’Connor ran for four touchdowns and a career-high 155 yards, and threw for two more scores during a career-high 306-yard passing performance, leading the Warriors to an impressive 46-22 victory — their first over Parkside since 2016.
“He’s a heckuva player,” Parkside head coach Brendan Riley said of O’Connor.
McGlinchey agreed.
“I know he’ll be doing 150s because I know for a fact he didn’t get 70 (percent),” McGlinchey said. “But man, he’s an unbelievable athlete. And we have our best athlete at quarterback. He can throw the ball and he can run the ball.”
And don’t forget he also has Division I programs looking at him as a defensive end.
But against Parkside (2-1), it was O’Connor’s offensive prowess that helped the Warriors even their record at 2-2, and continuously prevented the Rams to gaining any momentum.
After a Parkside three-an-out opened the game, O’Connor engineered an eight-play, 80-yard scoring march that ended with his 35-yard touchdown run. Jed Smith’s point-after boot put Easton up 7-0 with 4 minutes, 6 seconds elapsed.
Smith’s 28-yard field extended that lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter.
The Rams looked primed to trim that deficit on their ensuing possession, driving from their 44 to the Easton 1-yard line. But on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Parkside’s Aidan Brinsfield was stuffed by the middle of the Warrior defense, giving the ball back to Easton.
“That goal-line stand was very important because of momentum really,” Easton senior strong safety Joel Duah said. “I mean we got that stop and our offense continued that momentum.”
Starting from the Easton 1, O’Connor was 4 of 6 passing during a 99-yard scoring march, that included a 22-yard pickup to John Carrieri and a 25-yard hook-up with Jordan Nixon before connecting with Shareef Curry (4 receptions, 86 yards) for a 17-yard touchdown pass and a 16-0 lead with 4:11 left in the first half.
“That was my aiming point,” O’Connor said of his 70-percent completion goal. “I think completion percentage is a big part of having an efficient offense, and that’s what I really aim for. (Against) Wi-Hi, I didn’t really do a great job of that.”
O’Connor was 19 of 41 passing in a 27-24 loss to Wicomico on Sept. 18, when the Warriors rallied for 21 points in the final 11 minutes, and just missed forcing overtime.
On this night, it was the Rams trying to rally.
Parkside finally got on the board with 2:50 left in the first half, when its electric senior running back Terrez Worthy (20 carries, 193 yards) broke free around right end for a 57-yard touchdown run. Eli Sellinger’s two-point conversion run pulled the Rams within 16-8.
Easton used less than a minute of clock to answer.
O’Connor hit Nixon (4 receptions, 67 yards) for 24 yards, found Chris Baynard for another 10, took off on a 31-yard touchdown run, then hit Nixon with a two-point conversion pass for a 24-8 lead.
Parkside looked like it was ready to respond on its next possession, but quarterback Drake Turner was intercepted by Curry.
The Rams were intercepted again on their first possession of the second half, as Duah picked off Sellinger’s halfback-option attempt.
Easton capitalized, driving 44 yards in nine plays, as O’Connor scored on a 1-yard run and Smith added the extra point for a 31-8 lead with just under 2 minutes left in the third quarter.
Torrez bolted 84 yards with the ensuing kickoff to draw the Rams within 31-14, but was stopped short on the two-point attempt.
Again, the Warriors countered quickly.
Senior running back Graham Haddaway, who carried 15 times for a season-high 102 yards, peeled off a 15-yard gain. Curry then snagged an O’Connor strike, cut across the field and outraced everyone to the end zone for a 57-yard scoring play that — with Smith’s extra point tacked on — extended Easton’s cushion to 38-14.
“We were trying to get that momentum swing,” Riley said. “When you’re scoring on them pretty quick and you’re thinking, ‘OK, we can do this. We can bounce back pretty fast.’ And then we couldn’t get O’Connor off the field.
“I credit the kid,” Riley said of O’Connor. “He gets after it. And they caught the ball tonight. His receivers did a nice job for him.”
The track meet continued.
Three plays into Parkside’s next possession, Worthy found an opening on the left side and blazed 35 yards for a touchdown. Sellinger bulled in the two-point conversion to get Parkside within 38-22 with 40.5 seconds left in the third.
But Parkside couldn’t stop Easton, which pieced together an eight-play, 63-yard scoring march that included a 21-yard gain by Haddaway, and ended with O’Connor scoring from 13 yards out for a 44-22 lead.
“The passing lanes, when they weren’t there the o-line did a great job opening up the running lanes,” O’Connor said. “And I think they did a great job sealing the edge so I could get around.”
Easton collected its final points, when Sellinger fielded a bad snap on a punt and kicked the ball out of the end zone for a safety, rather than risk setting up Easton in good field position.
“Offensively and defensively, we played a complete football game,” McGlinchey said. “I felt our defensive line could control the line of scrimmage, which we were able to do.”
