Athletics Angels Baseball

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani yielded at least five runs and two homers for the first time in 18 starts since July during Thursday’s win against Oakland.

 AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani earned another win on the mound despite giving up five runs in a nightmare fourth inning, and he also tripled, doubled and singled in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.


