EASTON — It already had the range.
But it wasn’t until the second half that Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team really found the back of the net.
Limited to just two goals during a rainy first half, the Warriors connected 13 times after halftime Friday night on their home turf en route to a 15-5 victory over Saints Peter and Paul, giving head coach Dennis Keenan his 200th career victory.
“I knew I was around it,” Keenan said of the milestone. “I’m lucky. It’s all due to the players and their families, and my great assistant coaches and their families.”
Easton’s 23-year head coach may not have felt particularly lucky in the first half, as the Warriors (8-3) fired shots off pipes and Sabres goalie Colby Jacobs, who made 11 of his 15 saves in the first half, and had a Zach Bramble rocket get wedged in his face mask 2 minutes into the second quarter.
“I haven’t seen that in like 20 years,” said Keenan, who watched as an official used the butt end of a stick to pry the ball loose from the face mask.
Eli Sherman converted a Kyler Krewson dish for the only first-quarter goal and a 1-0 Sabres lead. Players on both sides struggled with footing as the rain became heavier in the second quarter. Krewson though bumped that lead to 2-0 just 28 seconds into the second period.
Bramble netted the first of his season-high four goals with 5:10 left in the quarter, but freshman Noah Zimmerman restored Sts. Peter & Paul’s two-goal lead 30 seconds later. A little over a minute later, Ethan Keenan (three goals, three assists) fed Hudson Royer, who ducked a defender and scored, bringing the Warriors within 3-2 at the break.
“We just came out of the locker room and made some changes,” Warrior senior defenseman Brennen Eason said. “We knew we had ‘em in the first half. Our offense came out slow, but our defense kept it up. And we just started putting them in the back of the net.”
Bramble found the back of the net 1:07 into the third quarter, as he took a Tyler Currie feed and unloaded an overhand crank that forged a 3-3 tie. Sixty-one seconds later, Bramble handled Nate Butler’s pass and parked the go-ahead goal past Jacobs for a lead Easton never surrendered.
“We talked about more cutting, just getting the ball and moving it quick in and out of our sticks,” Bramble said. “That was the game plan coming out of halftime.”
A plan that continued working.
Currie (three goals, three assists) set up Aidan Filion’s goal with 8:18 left in the third for a 5-3 Easton lead. Ethan Keenan clanged a shot off the left pipe but 18 seconds later scored courtesy of Royer’s assist for a 6-3 lead.
“We started hitting the net,” Dennis Keenan said. “We hit the goalie seven or eight times in the first half. I think they were trying to be too precise with their shots. I think by halftime we settled them down and we discussed a few things at halftime with loud voices, and then we were able to proceed in the second half.”
Davis Kimminau ended a 13-plus minute Sabres scoring drought with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter, shaving Easton’s lead to 6-4. But a Keenan-to-Royer scoring connection put the Warriors up 7-4 just 31 seconds later.
With the rain gone the shootout continued.
Krewson set up Zimmerman’s second goal with 2:38 to go in the third. But again, Easton responded quickly, with Filion setting up another Bramble rip for an 8-5 lead 47 seconds later.
“They did a good job of answering,” Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Pat Tracy said of Easton. “When we had our opportunity, if we could control ground balls and control possession, we have an offense that can create. But we just weren’t able to do that today.”
Sts. Peter & Paul (4-10), which had averaged almost 12 goals in its previous 10 games, went scoreless over the final 14:38 for its lowest scoring total in 11 games, as Easton goalie Jack Kilbourne finished with 19 saves..
“We knew Kyler and Eli from Dark Horse (club lacrosse),” Coach Keenan said of the Sabres senior scoring standouts. “We knew we had to shut them down and the guys did a really good job.”
Easton maintained its three-goal cushion before blowing the game open with six goals in a 4-minute, 18-second window in the final quarter, with Currie scoring three times, Ethan Keenan twice and Butler once.
“I don’t think they really did anything different but they were hitting their shots,” Tracy said of Easton. “They were putting their shots on target, they were moving the ball a little bit crisper. Our guys were not rotating as fast as they need to to get to the shooters. They’ve got some good shooters up top. We knew who they were. We just weren’t getting to them. We weren’t able to execute what the game plan was. We did a really good job of that in the first half and just didn’t stick with that in the second half.”
Tony Ferreira capped the Warriors’ 7-0 fourth quarter with 10.8 seconds left.
“I think the biggest thing honestly was the ground balls,” Tracy said. “I think Easton did a great job of winning the 50-50 ground balls, dominated time of possession and having the ball on offense a lot. I think when we got the ball on offense we weren’t very calculated with our possessions. They did a great job of executing.”
Notes: Bramble finished with two assists. … It was Easton’s second straight win in the Talbot Lacrosse Association Bull Roast rivalry, which was not played the past two years because of COVID-19 and scheduling. … Sts. Peter and Paul had won the six meetings prior to 2019. … The girls’ game was rescheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Easton.
Kent Island 19 Queen Anne’s 3
CENTREVILLE — Jamie Smith scored eight goals and set up two others, and Nate Kratovil netted four goals as the Buccaneers won their eighth straight.
Kent Island (11-1 overall, 4-0 North Bayside) will host Stephen Decatur (9-3) for the Bayside Conference championship on Monday at 7 p.m. at Andy Schipul Stadium.
Owen Wynot had two goals and four assists for the Buccaneers, and Jack Mulligan (assist), Jack Creighton (two assists), Mike Ruffennach (assist), Matt Burnside and Jake Gordinier each had one goal. Matt Silver added an assist and goalie Kasey Heath notched three saves.
Harrison Williams and Brady Vodenhal each won 8 of their nine faceoffs, and Luke Ferragamo was 3 for 4 in the faceoff circle.
