EASTON — Alli Szymanski didn’t get carried away.
Easton High’s head field hockey coach didn’t declare her team had turned a corner — although this could have been a nice step in that direction.
She didn’t say her team had righted the ship or rattle off a slew of other cliches.
Smiling and happy her team had notched it second win in three games, Szymanski summed up the Warriors’ latest effort by simply saying, “Better.”
Easton seemed to shake off the remnants of Monday’s shutout loss at Washington, as Hannah Greene scored two goals and Katherine Knox added a goal and an assist Wednesday to lead the Warriors to a 3-1 victory over Crisfield.
“We played like a team today and that’s why we won this game,” said Szymanski, after the Warriors improved to 2-4. “We had a bit of spark in us today that I think we lacked when we were at Washington. We came out too flat (Monday) and today we came out with spark. We came out with fire and we came out with heart.”
Easton took a 1-0 lead on its second penalty corner of the game. Knox settled a ball and fed Greene, who with Crisfield’s goalie almost on her back, took a few steps, spun and fired a low drive past two defenders and into the cage with just under 6 minutes left in the first quarter.
“Hannah stopped that ball in the (goalie’s) pads, which we’ve been working on all week,” Knox said. “She spun around and she shot that ball.”
The Crabbers (1-4), who had scored one goal in their first four games, gave notice this wasn’t going to be a blowout, as it pushed into Easton’s end early in the second quarter and forged a 1-1 tie, when Jessica Willson knocked the equalizer into the back of the cage 2:35 into the second quarter.
Knox didn’t let the Crabbers’ momentum build any further though, as she drove a shot into the cage less than a minute later to give Easton a lead it never relinquished at 2-1.
“I feel like we haven’t really been working as a unit and supporting each other,” Knox said. “We’ve just been kind of running ourselves; running as our own lines. But I think this game we really worked together and really supported each other. We were aggressive.”
Easton earned two penalty corners in the third quarter, but couldn’t extend its lead until 23 seconds into the final period, when Ella Chandler drove a pass toward the right post, where Greene tapped in her second goal of the game.
“That third one was so pretty,” Knox said of Greene’s second tally.
“The communication was much better, and we came together as one,” Greene said. “We were ready to win.”
The Warriors added what appeared to be a fourth goal with 3:27 remaining, but Maddi Spies’ drive from outside the circle didn’t touch an offensive player en route to bouncing off the goalie’s pads and into the back of the cage.
Still, Szymanski thought this was the type of game that could potentially give her team traction through the second half of the regular season and into the playoffs.
“We’ve got our feet underneath of us,” said Szymanski, who got two saves from goalie Aubrey Lavezzo. “We were even missing a girl (Emily Branic) today. But they came out with heart. And that’s what it takes to win a game. I told them, ‘Goals win games, but so does heart.’ And they’ve had it inside of them. But it’s just taken a little bit more to get it out, and today it came out and that’s why we won.”
BOYS’ SOCCER
Easton 3, Queen Anne’s 2
CENTREVILLE — Jed Smith scored two goals, including the game-winner on a second-half penalty kick, as the Warriors rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Aiden Sundt netted Easton’s other goal.
