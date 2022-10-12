EASTON — There were only two things Gunston School goalie Sophia Kent didn’t stop Wednesday night — a well-placed, second-quarter shot and the praise heaped on her afterwards.
“Oh, she’s amazing,” Saints Peter and Paul High field hockey standout Gennie Webb said of Kent. “She stops everything. Things I think are going to go in, and then she’s there.”
The only time Kent didn’t get in the way of a Sabres’ shot was with 6 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the second period, when Webb hammered a ground-hugging shot past the Heron goalie’s right leg and into the far corner for what proved to be enough for a 1-0 Saints Peter and Paul victory.
“Their defense was solid,” said Sabres head coach Debbie McQuaid, whose team had outscored its previous five opponents 38-0. “I think we dominated. We were down there (in Gunston’s end). We just didn’t capitalize. And they have a very good goalie.”
Sts. Peter & Paul, which hasn’t lost since a 1-0 setback at Gunston on Sept. 16, extended its winning streak to six while improving to 8-1 overall, 3-1 in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference. The Herons, who had not played since a 7-2 rout of Key School Sept. 27, suffered their first loss of the season, slipping to 6-1, 2-1.
“It was just as intense,” Gunston head coach Yvonne Gazelle said, comparing the games. “We haven’t played it two weeks and a day, and we weren’t able to have a whole lot of practices last week either. And part of the team is sick.”
A part of the team that was there was a defensive unit led by Samantha Jayne, Layla Kent, Lea Berling and Grace Shepherd, that helped foil numerous Sts. Peter & Paul pushes into the circle.
“Our defense was incredible,” Gunston assistant Jen Matthews said.
And then there was Sophia Kent, who notched 20 saves, which included foiling a mini-barrage while Sts. Peter & Paul was pressing for an insurance goal in the fourth quarter.
“She is just an amazing goalie,” said Sabres assistant Missy Cannon, who played goalie at St. Michaels High and later in college. “Just amazing.”
Kent ventured almost 10 yards away from her goal in the first quarter to stop Sts. Peter & Paul’s Morgan Quade. She batted down another bid with her blocker early in the second quarter, then in the closing seconds of the first half made a nice kick save with her right leg to turn aside Jules Stepp.
By that time though the Sabres had already taken a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Webb, who took possession just inside the right side of the circle and golfed a perfectly angled ball that eluded everyone, including Kent.
“I think Evelyn (Murphy) passed it to me and then I went around the circle and just shot it to see if someone could (deflect it),” Webb said of her conference-leading 19th goal. “I was just surprised it went in. I think everybody contributed to that goal. We were all there in the right spots. It just happened to go in.”
Stepp drove deep down left wing early in the third quarter, but had the ball taken away by Jayne. The Sabres almost netted their insurance goal when Quade hit a shot from the right side that deflected wide left in the fourth quarter.
Gunston had few serious scoring chances, though. The Herons had three players side by side on a break from the midfield in the first half when Murphy came racing in from behind to take the ball away. Shepherd carried deep into the Sabres end in the final minute of the third quarter, but was unable to cross the ball.
Sabres goalie Vika Lafferty came out briefly after taking a fall with 3:20 left in the third period. Charlotte Lewis came on to finish the third before Lafferty returned to complete the Sabres’ sixth consecutive shutout.
Girls’ Soccer
Q. Anne’s 2, Easton 0
EASTON — Chloe Sharp and Kylie Charles each scored goals as Queen Anne’s clinched the North Bayside title with a shutout of the Warriors.
