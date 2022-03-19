ST. MICHAELS —The most difficult challenge was getting them to believe they could compete, that they could win.
Of course, that challenge had been going on for quite some time.
Not one of them had ever won a game as a member of St. Michaels High’s boys’ varsity basketball team. In fact, the boys’ program had not won since Feb. 9, 2012, when the Saints pulled out a 43-41 victory on the road over Kent Island.
Since then, St. Michaels had gone 10 years and nine seasons — the 2020-21 season was canceled due to COVID-19 — without a win.
Then on Feb. 17, 2022, the drought came to an emphatic end.
St. Michaels, in its final regular-season game, went to Mardela and defeated the Warriors, 59-25. What followed was a scene straight out of March Madness, as classmates, friends and family spilled onto the court and mobbed the Saints as if they’d won a state title on a buzzer-beater.
Joey Cole, Conner Windsor, Todd Morris, Lukas Wittman, Chandler Dyott, Ben McCormick, Ryder Andrews, Chris Davis, Sam Harrison, Will Jennings, Kaden McKinney, Andrew Patrick and Aidan Quigley had done it. They had weathered the losses — some more lopsided than others — and all the little taunts and digs and walked off the floor winners.
A week later though, some seniors still struggled to believe they had won.
“It didn’t even feel real,” Morris said. “Still doesn’t.”
“It was not like anything we’ve experienced, obviously,” added Cole. “It almost felt weird to get a win.”
“I’m not going to lie,” said Windsor, the Saints’ point guard. “I’ve been here for three years, and I’d never thought we’d win.”
Even assistant coach Kentrell “Boo” Ricketts, who along with head coach Michael Murphy was the driving force behind the team’s got-to-believe campaign, struggled to find the right words.
“When it finally happened, it was a priceless feeling,” Ricketts said. “I can’t even really explain it. In that moment, when their classmates and parents stormed the court, I was like, ‘Wow.’ It all paid off.”
It had taken an entire regular season. It had also taken a lot of little steps.
Small Steps
Murphy had heard it before.
“Every year in tryouts we have kids who say they’re going to play, and they don’t play,” Murphy said. “They say they want to come out for basketball, but they don’t play because they don’t want to step up and be the ones that go out here and get beat really, really bad. But somebody has to step up. And those kids stepped up.”
Thirteen decided to step up. More importantly, 13 decided to stick it out until the end.
“These are the lessons we try to teach them,” Murphy said. “Just to stick it out. It makes a difference in the end. Believe in yourselves. That’s the hardest thing to do.”
Ricketts, who for years had coached at the youth levels and at Easton High, noticed the Saints’ collective lack of confidence and realized early he and Murphy would have to find small victories before winning on the scoreboard.
Ricketts immediately began preaching a different mentality.
“Mental toughness is what wins games,” Ricketts said. “And what I mean by mental toughness is, no matter how bad it’s going, if you lose a game, don’t look at it as a loss. Look at it as a building block. Look at it as a learning tool.”
Ricketts also established two rules.
“‘Don’t play scared and don’t give up,’” he said. “‘If you guys can master those two things, by the time mid-season, end of season, you guys will grow into a better team. And you’ll find success.’”
Ricketts had learned that very lesson playing against his older brother Dewan Ricketts while growing up in Easton.
“I explained to these guys, I lost to my brother for years before I beat him,” Ricketts said. “But before I beat him, the two deciding factors were I was never scared to play my brother, and I never gave up. First time I beat my brother I was like 13 or 14. But that one game I beat him it took my confidence through the roof because he was the best kid in the neighborhood to me. I told them, ‘When you all finally feel what it feels like, all that hard work paying off, it’s going to change you.’
“But I told them, ‘The change actually happens as you’re working towards it,’” Ricketts continued. “‘The change doesn’t happen when you get that win. The change is happening while you’re working towards it. But you’re just so focused on getting to it you don’t even notice it.’”
The Saints thought they might have a chance to end their losing streak midway through the season, when they were scheduled to play at Mardela. But when St. Michaels got to Mardela Springs it learned the game had been postponed for health concerns.
St. Michaels continued losing.
But the Saints didn’t quit. They kept coming to practice. They kept working.
Murphy, Ricketts and the team began noticing a change. Yes, the Saints were still getting blown out on most nights. But there were also games where the Saints trailed by a workable halftime margin before opponents pulled away in the second half.
“Even though we were losing some of these games, we were still in them,” Windsor said. “A lot of these teams are just better than us, but we were hanging with them just because we were playing hard. We were running our plays, playing our game.”
And though the Saints were showing more fight, Dyott, who had grown used to winning while playing for the school’s baseball team, at times sensed not getting blown out had become almost an ulterior motive.
“There were some games where we were close at halftime and we thought as a team, ‘Oh, we’re not losing by a lot,’” said Dyott, who was playing basketball for the first time after wrestling in previous seasons. “I feel like as we went through the year we tried not to lose by a lot. We didn’t try to win.”
Murphy and Ricketts still had their share of frustrations, but they were also noticing more and more small victories. Though they didn’t have a true big man, St. Michaels battled on the boards. Players dove more for loose balls. There were nights where certain players took shots they previously would have passed on. And there were games opposing coaches acknowledged the Saints were improved.
“We had to pick each other up,” Ricketts said of games where he and Murphy might get flustered. “But I told him, ‘They’re getting better.’ I took small wins. I’m just taking the small wins until they got the big win they were looking for.”
Finally
The final week of the regular season started with lopsided losses to North Caroline — on the Bulldogs’ senior night — and Kent Island. Ricketts felt the Saints had battled hard against a North Caroline team that earlier in the season had upset the Buccaneers, who were still fighting Queen Anne’s for the North Bayside title. He also thought St. Michaels was in position to get its first win after watching Mardela on film.
St. Michaels’ first-year assistant then laid another tidbit on his players prior to the Mardela game.
“It was Joey Cole’s birthday. It was Conner Windsor’s birthday,” Ricketts said. “And it was my Mom’s birthday. I said, ‘Listen, I’m missing my Mom’s birthday dinner because I told her I believe in you guys, and I told her I believe this is the one. Don’t make me go home and tell my Mom that I skipped her birthday (and we lost). Go out and leave everything you guys have left on the floor and I think you guys can come out and win this game.’”
By halftime the Saints had reached unfamiliar territory — they had a double-digit lead.
“It was the first time we were actually winning,” Morris said. “It felt good, and we knew we just couldn’t let up.”
“We were excited at halftime,” Windsor added. “The coaches came in and said, ‘The game’s not over. We still had a half to go. We had to finish it out.’ That’s exactly what we did. We just came out and played like the game was still tied. We had a better second half than we did the first half.”
Especially on defense, where St. Michaels yielded just five second-half points to the Warriors before the final horn sounded and they were blitzed by their fans.
“It was like we won the Super Bowl,” Dyott said. “It was nice to be on the team that won.”
The Saints lost their following game to Snow Hill in the Class 1A East Section II quarterfinals, bringing an end to a 1-18 season.
But for one night in February, St. Michaels’ boys’ basketball team earned the chance to celebrate victory.
“To me, it was just another game,” Murphy said. “But I was happy for them. I was really, really happy for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.