EASTON — Saints Peter and Paul High head field hockey coach Debbie McQuaid was proud with how far her team had come.
She was just hoping they could have taken one more step.
Converting a pair of second-quarter corners into goals, and with senior goalie Abigail Webster stopping practically everything that came her way, Holly Grove denied that final step Thursday en route to a 2-1 victory over the Sabres in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship.
“It’s like I always say: ‘Hard to beat a good team three times,’” said McQuaid, whose team defeated the Eagles 2-1 and 3-1 during the regular season.
The defending ESIAC champions, top-seeded Sts. Peter & Paul (11-4) piled up eight corners in the first quarter, and scored on its ninth attempt, as Evelyn Murphy converted an Emmary Sweeney assist for a 1-0 lead with 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“I said, ‘Lot of ballgame left,” Holly Grove head coach Mandy Lankford said. “And I knew if they got their heads down they would give up as if it was over. They didn’t. They dug deep and they found their heart and they just kept playing.”
After a 2-4 start to the season, Lankford said her team found its heart midway through the four-game winning streak the Eagles (7-4) carried into the final. They found the back of the cage for the first time yesterday when Bethany Hartman — who got hit inadvertently by a stick near the throat area early in the game — swept in a shot off a corner to forge a 1-1 tie.
“They were surgical on the corners,” Sabres assistant Missy Cannon said of Holly Grove.
The Eagles converted a second corner right before the halftime whistle, as Hartman directed a shot of goal that Janalee Beach deflected past Sts. Peter & Paul goalie Vika Lafferty with no time showing on the clock for a 2-1 lead.
“The last couple of practices we really focused on getting the corners off and making sure they were precise,” Lankford said. “And they were today.”
Lankford made that one-goal lead stand with a strong second half.
Less than 5 minutes into the third quarter, the Eagles senior goalie stopped Morgan Quade from close range. Sweeney made a deep run down the right side of the field in the opening minute of the fourth period and sent a cross just out of Quade’s reach before Webster kicked it clear.
“They’re goalie’s good,” McQuaid said. “Kept telling them, ‘You got to go around her.’ But she just stepped up and equalized us.”
Webster booted the ball into the clear during a scrum in front of the cage with 7:12 remaining, then weathered four consecutive corners in a 2-minute window, which included foiling Quade from point-blank range.
“She’s awesome,” Lankford said of Webster, who after the game was named the ESIAC player of the year. “She’s strong. She talks to her teammates. She’s like having another coach on the field. Her clears are not only clear and far, they go where she wants them to go. A lot of times her clears will go on the stick of someone who’s wide open.”
Gennie Webb, the Sabres outstanding sophomore, unloaded a final drive on goal in the closing seconds, but it missed its mark and the Eagles swarmed Webster.
“They executed very well on the corners and we couldn’t capitalize,” McQuaid said. “We outshot them. We had more corners. It’s a great game. We just didn’t put it in the net when they needed to.
“But I’m very proud with how far this team has come,” McQuaid continued. “Started the season and didn’t know what we had. We had four freshmen that never played at all. They just came together as a team. They’re sad right now, but it’s a game. We’ll be back.”
