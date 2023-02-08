EASTON — Beth Tfiloh School boys’ head basketball coach Ari Braun doesn’t know what it is, but his team really likes playing at Saints Peter and Paul High’s gymnasium.
“Last year we came here and made 13 threes,” Braun said. “This past Sunday we had a two-game play day (in Baltimore) and we shot like 6 for 50 (from behind the 3-point line) in two games. But we come down here. … I don’t know what it is. We have some good shooters, but it’s not always like it is when we come here. Only in Easton.”
The Warriors zeroed in from behind the 3-point line again Tuesday night, burying 10 3-pointers, including seven in the first half, en route to running away with a 67-46 victory over the Sabres in a clash between two Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference schools battling for the second seed in the approaching playoffs.
“We’re in a good spot,” said Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Gary Gould, whose team is 8-9 overall and tied for second with Beth Tfiloh at 5-2 in conference. “If we can finish in the second or third seed we have a good chance to still make the championship game.”
For that to happen though, Gould knows his team must get its transition game going and do a better job on the boards. With their fast-break game clicking, the Sabres won 58-47 at Beth Tfiloh on Jan. 17. That wasn’t the case in this second meeting.
“The difference was us keeping them out of transition,” Braun said. “I think they had 20 points in transition the last time we played and we kind of limited that.”
That left Sts. Peter & Paul playing a lot of half-court offense Tuesday, which Gould admitted is not his team’s forte.
“I couldn’t figure out why,” Gould said of his team’s inability to play transition basketball. “I kept asking them, ‘Run. Run.’ We couldn’t get into it at all. When we’re in the half-court set we struggle because we end up being a three-point shooting team and then we don’t offensive rebound.”
Beth Tfiloh (20-10, 5-2) didn’t mind being a 3-point shooting team, as Eli Wahlberg (13 points) and Michael Cohen (game-high 28) each canned a trey to help the Warriors take a 14-7 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Jakhi Brooks’ free throw and Davis Kimmenau’s three-point play narrowed the Sabres’ deficit to 14-11 less than a minute later. But Sts. Peter & Paul went scoreless from the field over the next 6-plus minutes, as the Warriors went on a 20-2 tear that featured back-to-back 3-pointers from Cohen to close the first quarter, and three consecutive 3s from Elie Schwartz to open the second quarter.
Beth Tfiloh scored 16 straight points before Sts. Peter & Paul’s outstanding sophomore Garett Hemingway (team-high 27 points) hit two free throws with 4:12 left in the second quarter. Stanley Dansicker’s 3-pointer helped extend the Warriors lead to 34-13 before Hemingway drove baseline for a bucket to end the Sabres’ drought with 3:10 left in the first half.
“They love this gym,” Gould said of the Warriors.
Beth Tfiloh also did a better job on the glass at both ends compared to the Jan. 17 game on its home floor.
Sts. Peter & Paul went on an 8-2 run to open the third quarter, drawing within 38-26 on a pair of Brooks free throws with just under 5 minutes left in the period. Cohen answered, hitting his third 3-pointer, converting 1 of 2 from the foul line, before scoring on a follow to put Beth Tfiloh ahead 44-28.
Hemingway then showed why he may be one of the best pure shooters in the MIAA by stroking three 3-pointers in succession to draw the Sabres within 11 at 48-37 with less than a minute left in the third. But Sts. Peter & Paul wouldn’t get any closer, as the Warriors outscored the Sabres 17-9 in the fourth.
