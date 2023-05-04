Orioles Royals Baseball

Baltimore’s Anthony Santander (25) is congratulated by Adam Frazier after hitting a two-run homer during Thursday’s first inning against Kansas City.

 AP PHOTO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have come from behind for 11 of their 21 wins this season.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.