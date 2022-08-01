HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade Monday that also moved speedy outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays.
BASEBALL
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade Monday that also moved speedy outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The AL West-leading Astros were in the market for a first baseman with Yuli Gurriel struggling this season. The 38-year-old Gurriel hit .319 to win the American League batting title in 2021, but has hit just .243 with seven homers and 28 RBIs this year.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Mancini would be tough to replace on and off the field and that the conversation about the trade was difficult.
“Trey has been such an important part of our lives here the last, since I’ve been here, and a big part of Baltimore and a big part of this community,” Hyde said. “And you know it’s hard to see someone like him go, just a close friend to so many people.’
“It wasn’t fun, but happy for him and the opportunity he’s going to have, but it’s hard to say goodbye.’
Mancini, who has been in the lineup at designated hitter 51 times this season, also could fill that role for the AL West leaders with Michael Brantley out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.
The 30-year-old Mancini is hitting .268 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs in 92 games this season. He broke into the majors with Baltimore in 2016 and batted .270 with 117 homers and 350 RBIs in 701 games with the Orioles.
“I always said I wanted to see the rebuild through and I feel like, in a lot of ways, I have,” Mancini told reporters in Arlington, Texas where the Orioles were playing the Rangers on Monday night. “I think things are only going to get better here, and besides when I’m playing against them, I’m always gonna be rooting for these guys in here.”
Houston also received minor league right-hander Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay. The Astros sent Siri to the Rays and minor league right-hander Chayce McDermott to the Orioles.
The 27-year-old Siri made his big league debut last year. He hit .178 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 48 games with Houston this season.
Mancini has a $7.5 million salary this season as part of a contract that includes a $10 million mutual option for 2023 with a $250,000 buyout.
Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.