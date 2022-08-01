Rays Orioles Baseball

Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini watches his inside the park home run to right field during the eighth inning of last Thursday’s game against Tampa Bay.

 AP PHOTO

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade Monday that also moved speedy outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays.

