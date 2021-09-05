NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but the New York Yankees blew a late lead and lost again to Baltimore, falling to the last-place Orioles 8-7 Sunday.
The wild card-contending Yankees dropped to 7-9 against the Orioles this year. Baltimore is 1-18 against AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
New York wasted leads of 4-1, 5-2 and 7-4 and lost for the sixth time in eight games following its first 13-game winning streak since 1961.
Sánchez hit a slam in the second inning, and his homer in the sixth off Marcos Diplan (1-0) gave the Yankees a 7-4 lead and earned the catcher a brief curtain call. But the reception from the crowd changed when Andrew Heaney (8-9) allowed four runs in the seventh.
Jorge Mateo hit a single to cap a 12-pitch at-bat for a 7-all tie and Kelvin Gutierrez followed with a go-ahead single.
After getting the lead, the Orioles hung on for their fifth win in 30 games since Aug. 2 when a cat raced on the field in the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Diplan kept the game at 7-4 after Sánchez homered and exited after walking Giancarlo Stanton with one out in the seventh. Tanner Scott stranded two in the seventh and fanned Joey Gallo to end the eighth.
Tyler Wells needed 12 pitches to retire Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo in a 1-2-3 ninth for his first career save.
Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins homered for the Orioles, who won their first road series since sweeping Washington July 23-25. Jahmai Jones hit a two-run double to start Baltimore’s four-run comeback off Heaney.
Rizzo hit an RBI single as the Yankees, who have four one-run losses to the Orioles this year.
Corey Kluber allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings in his second start since missing three months with a strained right shoulder. He struck out five, walked three and threw 78 pitches before the Yankees attempted to piece together the final 16 outs.
Sánchez gave the Yankees a 4-1 lead by capping a nine-pitch at-bat against Keegan Akin.
Sánchez fouled off four straight pitches, took a close pitch to reach a full count and then hit a fastball about halfway up in the second deck in left. The 430-foot blast was his third grand slam and came in his second career start as a ninth-place hitter.
New York took a 5-2 lead in the fifth on Rizzo’s single. Mullins’ 25th homer made it a one-run game before Sánchez went deep again.
Akin allowed four runs and three hits in four innings.
BOONE’S EJECTION
Manager Aaron Boone was ejected after making a pitching change in the fifth. He was upset at ball four to DJ Stewart that replays showed at the top of the strike zone. A YES Network mic picked him up saying: “That’s not even close.”
After lifting Joely Rodríguez for Albert Abreu, Boone walked over to plate umpire Jeff Nelson, gestured a few times and was tossed for the sixth time this year.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: OF Ryan Mountcastle (right foot) was held out of the lineup after fouling a ball off his foot Saturday.
Yankees: 3B Gio Urshela (left hand) did not start a fourth straight game and is expected to play Monday. He batted as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.
UP NEXT:
Orioles: Return home for a four-game series against Kansas City on Monday. The Orioles did not announce their rotation.
Yankees: Host Toronto in the opener of a four-game series Monday. RHP Jameson Taillon (8-5, 4.44 ERA) opposes Toronto LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (12-8, 3.92).
Indians 11, Red Sox 5
BOSTON (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered over the Green Monster to spark a three-run third inning — Cleveland’s franchise-record tying 19th straight game with a home run — and the Indians salvaged the finale of the series over the COVID-impacted Red Sox.
Reyes added a two-run double and went 4 for 4, and Bradley Zimmer had a two-run single for the Indians, who matched their single-season record streak of homering in consecutive games, set in May of 2000.
J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs, and Hunter Renfroe added three hits for the Red Sox, who had their four-game winning streak halted.
The Red Sox scratched scheduled starter Nick Pivetta before the game, placing him on the COVID-19-related injured list. About 30 minutes before the first pitch, they added infielder/outfielder Danny Santana to the list, giving them 11 players — six position and five pitchers — in the last 10 days.
Cleveland led 6-0 after three innings before the Red Sox rallied, slicing it to 6-5 on Martinez’s shot.
Reyes’ double came in the ninth when Cleveland pulled away with five runs.
Boston had a walk-off win on Saturday after rallying late in the series opener.
Zach Plesac (10-4) gave up three runs in five innings, improving to 6-1 since coming off the IL after breaking his thumb May 23. Emmanuel Clase got the final four outs for his 21st save.
Making his major league debut, Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford (0-1) was pulled with no outs in the third after allowing five runs on five hits.
Leading 3-0 in the third, Reyes’ leadoff shot, estimated at 419 feet, completely left Fenway Park.
Crawford walked the next batter before John Schreiber relieved in his Red Sox debut, allowing Zimmer’s broken-bat, loop single to left that made it 6-0.
Martinez and Travis Shaw each had an RBI double in Boston’s three-run fifth, with Shaw’s missing a three-run homer by about a foot when it hit near the top of the right-field wall.
Royals 6, White Sox 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as Kansas City beat Chicago.
Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks.
Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season. He’s second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani.
Dylan Cease (11-7) took the loss. He gave up four runs and four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out nine.
Perez left little doubt on his home run in the first, blasting it 448 feet to the opposite field.
According to Statcast, it was the fifth-longest opposite-field home run since 2015. Perez now has 193 home runs in his career, tied for third with Amos Otis in franchise history.
The three-run homer gave Perez 102 RBIs this year. It was also his 20th homer since the All-Star break. Perez has 22 home runs at home, the most in the majors this season.
National League
Mets 13, Nats 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and New York withstood another rally from Washington.
Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Mets, who squandered an early four-run lead but got 4 2/3 shutout innings from their bullpen to win for the seventh time in eight games.
Lane Thomas and Josh Bell homered for Washington, which has lost eight of nine and 24 and its last 31.
With the score 6-all, Andres Machado (1-2) allowed three consecutive singles to open the eighth before Patrick Mazeika’s sacrifice fly to a diving Thomas in center put the Mets ahead.
Lindor greeted Austin Voth in the ninth with a first-pitch drive for his 13th homer. Voth allowed three more hits and a walk before Pillar sent a shot into the seats in left-center for his 14th homer of the year and third career grand slam.
Aaron Loup (5-0) worked a scoreless seventh. It was the 42nd victory by Mets relievers this season, the most in the National League.
Washington starter Josiah Gray’s three-inning outing was the shortest of his brief career. He allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out two. After allowing a four-run first, Gray yielded leadoff homers to Villar in the second and Báez in the third.
Báez hit his 28th homer this season and scored three runs.
New York’s Taijuan Walker remained winless in his last 10 starts, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Walker surrendered Thomas’ leadoff shot and Bell’s two-run homer in the first, then Juan Soto’s two-run single in the fifth before permitting the tying run to score on a wild pitch.
It was the third time in as many days New York wasted a lead before regrouping to beat the Nationals.
Closer Edwin Díaz blew a two-run advantage in the ninth on Friday, only for the Mets to rally for a 6-2 victory. In the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader, New York scored the first nine runs, gave up the next nine and prevailed 11-9 in nine innings.
