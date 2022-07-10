BALTIMORE (AP) — Quite unexpectedly and for the first time in years, the Baltimore Orioles enjoyed a week filled with victories, cheering fans, hugs and high fives.
The Orioles rolled to their eighth straight victory Sunday, using successive four-run innings and three RBIs by Ramón Urías to beat the road-weary Los Angeles Angels 9-5.
Baltimore fell behind 2-0 before storming back to complete a 7-0 homestand and its first four-game sweep of the Angels since 2003. The Orioles had not won eight consecutive games in a season since April 22 to May 1, 2005, though they won 12 straight across two seasons in late 2015 and early 2016.
It’s been quite an exhilarating stretch for a rebuilding team that lost more than 100 games in three of the last four years, the exception being the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“I’ve been waiting for a week like this for a long time, for most of my career,” said designated hitter Trey Mancini, who broke into the majors with Baltimore in 2016. “It’s something that I certainly don’t take for granted. We’re just having a really good time in here, playing so well as a team.”
Urías singled in two runs during a four-run fourth and added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 8-2. That put the Orioles (43-44) on course to move within a game of .500 for first time since starting 0-1.
“You know, I had higher hopes this year for us as a team, but I don’t think I could have imagined the team camaraderie being what it is,” Mancini said. “It’s just all aligned really well for us.”
Monte Harrison and Max Stassi homered for the sinking Angels, who now sit a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 38-49 after a 1-8 swing that began in Houston and Miami.
This was a particularly sloppy performance by Los Angeles. During Baltimore’s four-run fifth, not only was there a fielding error and a balk, but one run scored on a passed ball and another on a wild pitch.
“That’s just frustrating. We didn’t play a sound defensive game in a couple spots,” interim manager Phil Nevin said. “We’ve got to keep grinding. I know what it looks like right now and I know where we’re at. We’ve got a lot of good players. We’re a team that has to play crisp, clean baseball and we didn’t do that today.”
Austin Voth (1-1) pitched five innings to earn his first victory with the Orioles since being claimed off waivers from Washington on June 7. Voth, who pitched for the World Series champion Nationals in 2019, noticed some similarities between that team and this one.
“In 2019 what we had was good chemistry and guys coming together and joking around and playing well,” he said. “I’m starting to see that here.”
Harrison gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the third with his second career homer, a two-run drive to right. After celebrating his first long ball since August 2020 with the Marlins, he had to wait through a video replay because the Orioles questioned whether he actually touched first base.
LA starter José Suarez (1-3) retired his first 10 batters before walking two and hitting another in the fourth. The lefty gave up an RBI double to Ryan Mountcastle, a two-run single to Urías and was lifted after Rougned Odor singled in a run.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: OF Austin Hays was given the day off to rest his sore right wrist, which hasn’t been at 100 percent since he was struck by a pitch Monday against Texas. ... RHP Travis Lakins (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL.
UP NEXT
Angels: Following a day off, Los Angeles and RHP Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 3.84 ERA) face the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday night.
Orioles: After taking Monday off, Baltimore sends RHP Jordan Lyles (5-7, 4.50) to the mound Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.
Royals 5, Guardians 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and Kansas City slowed Cleveland.
A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke (3-5) and four relievers combined on a five-hitter.
Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win.
In the third inning, Greinke threw his 50,000th total pitch in the majors. Now in his 19th season, the 38-year-old righty became the 17th pitcher to reach that feat since 1988, when pitch count data became available. Justin Verlander is the only other active player to reach the mark.
MJ Melendez drove in two runs and Andrew Benintendi extended his on-base streak to an AL-best 19 games. Benintendi hit an RBI single in the fifth and Melendez had a two-run single later in the inning.
Kyle Isbel and Nicky Lopez also had RBI singles for the Royals.
Zach Plesac (2-6) gave up three earned runs and six hits in five innings. He began the game with a 6-0 record against the Royals in 11 career appearances.
Owen Miller recorded the lone extra-base hit for Cleveland and scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.
The win snapped a streak of six straight rubber-game losses at home for Kansas City dating to last Sept. 5.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Guardians: 1B-OF Josh Naylor was scratched from the starting lineup with lower back discomfort.
Royals: 2B Whit Merrifield was removed from the game at the start of the fifth inning with right toe discomfort. Merrifield holds the longest active games played streak in the majors with 553.
ROSTER MOVES
Royals: RHP Jonathan Heasley (right shoulder tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day injured list and LHP Foster Griffin was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in the corresponding move.
UP NEXT
Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (4-5, 3.86 ERA) will open Cleveland’s eight-game homestand against AL Central foes, starting with a four-gamer against the Chicago White Sox.
Royals: Kansas City will continue its homestand with a four-game series against Detroit with a twinbill on Monday. RHP Brad Keller (4-9, 4.37) will start Game 1 and LHP Daniel Lynch (3-7, 4.95) is expected to take the mound in Game 2.
White Sox 4, Tigers 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock hit a tiebreaking two-out RBI single in the eighth inning and Chicago rallied to beat Detroit for its second straight win.
Pollock’s hit got past the reach of second baseman Jonathan Schoop to score Luis Robert from second and put Chicago ahead 3-2. Eloy Jiménez followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2. Both hits were off reliever Gregory Soto.
The runs were both unearned. Robert reached second with two outs when left fielder Robbie Grossman struggled with the sun in his eyes and the ball dropped off the heel of his glove for an error. Jose Abreu was intentionally walked before Pollock’s hit.
Gavin Sheets homered and had two hits for the second straight game. His solo shot in the sixth tied it at 2. Yoan Moncada had an RBI single in the fifth.
Javier Báez hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who dropped their second straight following a six-game winning streak.
Kendall Graveman (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win. Liam Hendriks tossed a perfect ninth for his 17th save.
Michael Fulmer (2-3) took the loss.
Báez played his first seven-plus seasons with the crosstown Cubs and was booed by South Side fans before each plate appearance. The shortstop took his time leaving the batter’s box when he went deep in the first and watched his ninth homer sail into the left field bullpen.
Chicago starter Michael Kopech settled in after Báez’s blast and allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Kopech has struggled since a fluid buildup in his right knee forced him to leave in the first inning against Texas on June 12. The right-hander has a 6.15 ERA since that outing.
Detroit spot starter Drew Hutchison allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, his longest outing since July 7, 2016.
Kopech’s first five pitches missed the strike zone. The right-hander’s sixth might have been high and inside, but the free-swinging Baez turned on it for a 2-0 Detroit lead.
Moncada’s RBI single in the fifth cut it to 2-1. Sheets homered to right-center on Hutchison’s full-count pitch with two outs in the sixth to tie it.
TIGERS MOVE
Detroit recalled RHP Drew Carlton was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and optioned RHP Garrett Hill. Hill started against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing six runs in the first two innings in an 8-0 loss.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Tigers: RHP Rony Garcia (right shoulder soreness) will throw a bullpen session on Monday. He joined Detroit’s rotation in late May, then experienced a “pinch” in his shoulder when throwing on the side following a start on June 29.
White Sox: Shortstop Tim Anderson, a starter for the AL in the All-Star Game, got the day off. Leury Garcia took his place in the lineup. Manager Tony La Russa said Anderson will get another day off before the break “because he’s very active on his legs” in playing his position. ... Eloy Jiménez started in left on Sunday after getting Saturday off as he works his way back from surgery for a hamstring tendon tear. ... Coaches and training staff checked on Kopech with one out in the second inning, but he remained in the game
UP NEXT
Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (2-3, 3.62) starts the first game of a doubleheader on Monday in Kansas City and RHP Alex Faedo (1-4, 5.04) starts the second.
White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (1-1, 5.33) takes the mound Monday at Cleveland as Chicago opens an eight-game road trip against the Indians and Twins, the AL Central rivals it hopes to catch in the division.
