Cubs Orioles Baseball

Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins, right, reacts after hitting a triple during the third inning of Thursday’s game against the Cubs.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a pair of homers, Adrian Sampson pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Thursday.

