DETROIT (AP) — Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles take a four-run lead and Yennier Cano made sure they held on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Baltimore took three of four games in Detroit and has won six straight series for the first time since 2014.
The Orioles scored one run in four consecutive innings, taking a 4-0 lead in the fifth before Detroit scored three in the home half.
Baltimore’s bullpen combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to secure the win. Cano had a two-run cushion in the ninth after Jorge Mateo hit a solo homer.
Austin Voth (1-1) worked two hitless innings and Cano earned his second save. Cano retired the last four Detroit batters and has not allowed a hit in 32 at-bats this season.
Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish started strong, retiring nine of the first 10 Tigers he faced and holding them scoreless through four innings. Brandish was chased after giving up three runs in the fifth and replaced by Cionel Perez, who struck out Nick Maton with two runners on to get out of the inning.
Danny Coulombe entered with nobody out and one on in the eighth and struck out two.
Spencer Turnbull (1-4) gave up three runs — two earned — on five hits and two walks. Detroit’s bullpen kept the game close, but the Tigers left eight runners on base to miss opportunities at the plate.
MAKING MOVES
The Orioles recalled OF Kyle Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk — he went 1 for 4 in the cleanup spot — and optioned INF Joey Ortiz to their top farm club.
STREAKING
The Orioles have won 11 of their last 13 games and are 19-9 overall.
THAT’S A WRAP
Baltimore beat Detroit in six of seven games, winning the season series for the first time in seven years and topping the Tigers five times in one year for the first time since 2004.
UP NEXT
Baltimore has a scheduled day off Monday before RHP Tyler Wells (1-1, 2.79 ERA) starts Tuesday night in Kansas City against LHP Ryan Yarbrough.
After a day off Monday, the Tigers will host the New York Mets and are expected to face two of their former star pitchers, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, during the three-game series.
Red Sox 7, Guardians 1
BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit a two-run homer, Jason Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer and the Red Sox beat Cleveland at cold and rainy Fenway Park.
Chris Sale (2-2) struck out five, holding the Guardians to three hits over 6 1/3 innings. Boston took two of three from Cleveland in the three-game series and climbed one game above .500 at 15-14.
Christian Arroyo added a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning that sealed it for the Red Sox, who overcame a strong start by rookie Logan Allen (1-1) and piled on late runs against Cleveland relievers.
Amed Rosario drove in Cleveland’s only run with a single in the sixth inning, one of just four hits for the Guardians.
There was some question whether the game would happen, as clouds dipped low enough to conceal the Boston skyline and the game-time temperature was just 51 degrees. The light rain was enough to keep a few hard-hit balls inside Fenway Park, but not the towering blast by Wong that cleared the Green Monster and put Boston up 4-1 in the sixth against reliever Nick Sandlin.
Sale took a shutout into the sixth before Steven Kwan led off with a double and scored on Rosario’s single. Cleveland’s best chance at a rally ended with two runners left on base.
Sale then got an out in the seventh inning for the first time since Aug. 8, 2019.
Allen was strong early, holding Boston to one hit through the first four innings and striking out the heart of the Red Sox order on 12 pitches in the fourth. But Boston got to him for a pair of runs in the fifth after Wong led off with a single, Jarren Duran hit a ground-rule double and Verdugo drove in both with a single to left.
Allen limited the damage to just the two runs, getting Rafael Devers looking at strike three to end the inning for his eighth strikeout. That matches his total from his big-league debut a week before in Cleveland’s 7-4 win over the Marlins.
STILL GOING
Boston DH Masataka Yoshida bounced a double high off the Green Monster with one out in the second, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: Reinstated RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder inflammation) from the 15-day injured list, adding the veteran reliever to the bullpen. Martin has appeared in seven games for Boston, allowing two runs over seven innings. … Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Triple-A Worcester.
UP NEXT
Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (1-2, 5.40 ERA) starts on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at the New York Yankees. RHP Domingo Germán (2-2, 5.54) is scheduled to start for the Yankees.
Red Sox: RHP Corey Kluber (1-4, 6.75), coming off his first win with Boston, starts Monday night against Toronto and RHP José Berríos (2-3, 4.71).
Mariners 10, Blue Jays 8
TORONTO (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit two of Seattle’s four home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the 10th inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat Toronto, snapping a four-game losing streak.
Toronto was one strike away from completing a three-game sweep and extending its winning streak to seven, but Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford hit a game-tying single off Yimi Garcia in the ninth.
Raleigh won it with a two-run shot off Zach Pop (1-1), scoring automatic runner Eugenio Suárez. It was the third multi-homer game of Raleigh’s career. He also hit a two-run homer off Anthony Bass in the eighth.
Taylor Trammell and Tesocar Hernández also homered for the Mariners.
Paul Sewald (2-0) worked one inning for the win and Matt Brash pitched the 10th for his first save in three chances, ending it by retiring Vladimir Guerrero to strand a pair of runners.
Bo Bichette hit a 460-foot home run and Matt Chapman had three hits but Toronto couldn’t hold on.
Seattle jumped out to a 4-0 lead when Trammell, who was activated off the injured list before the game, hit a grand slam in the first inning.
Trammell’s homer, his first, gave the Mariners more runs with one swing than they had scored in the previous three games combined. Seattle lost 1-0 at Philadelphia on Thursday, then lost 3-2 Friday and 1-0 Saturday.
Chapman halved the deficit with a two-run double off Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales in the bottom of the first, and Bichette put the Blue Jays in front with a mammoth homer in the second.
Bichette’s homer, his sixth, came off the bat at 113 miles per hour. It landed in the center field party deck, denting the wall where it touched down.
Danny Jansen hit an RBI double in the third and Santiago Espinal followed with a two-run single, putting Toronto up 8-4.
Fans cheered when former Blue Jays slugger Hernández cut it to 8-5 with a solo shot in the sixth, his seventh. They weren’t cheering when Raleigh made it to 8-7 by connecting off Bass.
Seattle tied it in the ninth when Tommy LaStella drew a leadoff walk against right-hander Yimi Garcia. Pinch runner Jose Caballero advanced on a ground ball and scored on Crawford’s two-out single.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mariners: OF Julio Rodríguez hit in the cage before the game but was held out of the starting lineup. Rodríguez left in the sixth inning Saturday because of a sore lower back. Seattle is off Monday. … RHP Easton McGee, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his first big league start Saturday, was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a strained forearm.
ROSTER MOVES
Toronto acquired C Tyler Heineman from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF Vinny Capra and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo. To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Jordan Luplow was assigned to Triple-A.
TECH CRUNCH
Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt, apparently upset at a pair of calls that went against him in the first inning, smashed a tablet on the dugout bench between innings.
UP NEXT
Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-1 4.23) starts Tuesday as the Mariners begin a three-game series at Oakland. RHP Mason Miller (0-1, 6.48) starts for the Athletics.
Blue Jays: José Berríos starts Monday as Toronto opens a four-game series in Boston. RHP Corey Kluber (1-4, 6.75) goes for the Red Sox.
