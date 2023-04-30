Orioles Tigers Baseball

Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins loses his helmet as he steals second base while Detroit second baseman Zach McKinstry applies a late tag during Sunday’s first inning.

 AP PHOTO

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles take a four-run lead and Yennier Cano made sure they held on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.