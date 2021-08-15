BOSTON (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez was sharp against Baltimore again, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 6-2 victory Sunday, sending the Orioles to their 11th straight loss.
Boston has won four of five games after losing 10 of 12 and falling out of first place in the AL East.
The Orioles have been outscored 104-34 during their second-longest skid this season. They had a 14-game losing streak in May.
Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins went 0 for 5, halting his 20-game hitting streak. It was the longest by an Oriole since Adam Jones had a 20-game streak in 2012.
Rodriguez (9-6) allowed a first-inning unearned run and three singles, striking out six and walking three in six innings. In his last 12 appearances against Baltimore, he’s 9-0 with a 1.81 ERA. The 28-year-old lefty was originally signed by the Orioles in 2010 before being dealt to Boston four years later.
Red Sox right-hander Adam Ottavino had to leave with a left shoulder contusion after getting hit by Jorge Mateo’s hard liner for an RBI single in the seventh.
Martinez homered off a billboard above the Green Monster in the first against Keegan Akin (0-7) after his throw in the top of the inning bounced away from the cutoff man for an error, allowing Austin Hays to score.
Kyle Schwarber was back in the lineup for Boston after having Saturday off. He went 2 for 4 with two doubles, his first hits with the Red Sox. The 28-year-old slugger, sidelined since July 2 with a strained right hamstring, made his debut on Friday after being acquired from Washington at the trade deadline.
Kiké Hernández had an RBI single off the right foot of third-base umpire Will Little, who tried to jump over the grounder down the line during a three-run sixth.
DAY AFTER
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said LHP Chris Sale, who made his first big league appearance in just over two years Saturday, felt fine and is in line to make his next scheduled start Friday at Fenway Park against Texas.
The 32-year-old Sale had Tommy John surgery on his 31st birthday — March 30, 2020. He gave up two runs — on solo homers — with eight strikeouts and no walks over five innings during an 89-pitch outing.
ROSTER MOVES
Boston claimed INF Travis Shaw off waivers from Milwaukee. He played with the Red Sox in 2015 and 2016.
Shaw hadn’t played with the Brewers since June 9 due to a dislocated shoulder. He hit .191 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 56 games, playing 1B and 3B.
The Orioles selected the contracts of LHP Fernando Abad and RHP Konner Wade from Triple-A Norfolk. To make room, they optioned RHP Dusten Knight to Norfolk and designated RHP Adam Plutko for assignment.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said LHP Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) has a chance to pitch before the season ends, but he had a setback recently when he sprained his ankle doing exercises.
Red Sox: Placed LHP Josh Taylor on the COVID-19 injured list and recalled C Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. … Cora said bench coach Will Venable, who tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend in Toronto, and first-base coach Tom Goodwin, deemed a close contact, could be allowed to leave Canada soon and join the team in New York for Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Yankees.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Matt Harvey (6-11, 6.10 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday when they open a four-game series on the road against the AL East-leading Rays.
Red Sox: Off Monday before a day/night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
National League
Braves 6, Nats 5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered for the third straight game and Atlanta beat Washington to sweep the series.
Swanson hit a two-run drive to center to increase the Braves’ lead to 3-0 in the third. It was his 24th home run of the season, a total that includes two from Saturday and another Friday for four of Atlanta’s 11 homers in the three-game set.
The Braves have won a franchise-best eight straight games in Washington and 10 of 12 overall. They entered Sunday tied with Philadelphia for the NL East lead.
Jesse Chavez (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits, and Will Smith worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 25th save. Smith allowed two walks but struck out Victor Robles and Juan Soto.
The Nationals have lost a season-high seven straight and are 10-30 since July 1.
Washington tied it with a three-run third. Robles had an RBI single, Adrian Sanchez scored on a wild pitch from Braves starter Drew Smyly and Soto had an RBI sacrifice fly to score Robles.
Freddie Freeman momentarily took the team lead with his 25th homer to lead off the fifth. Two pitches later, Austin Riley joined him with his 25th of the season as the Braves took a 5-3 lead and knocked out Nationals starter Paolo Espino (3-4) in the process.
Freeman and Riley both broke a tie with Ronald Acuña Jr., who last played on July 10 and is out for the rest of the season after right knee surgery.
Cartier Kieboom hit a two-out, two-run single to bring the Nationals back to within 6-5 in the fifth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: Placed RHP Joe Ross on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 12) with a partial tear of his right elbow ulnar collateral ligament and recalled OF Lane Thomas. Thomas made his Nationals debut in left field, singled in his first two at bats and finished 2 for 4 with a walk.
UP NEXT
Braves: RHP Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.28 ERA) will take the mound as Atlanta beings a three-game series at Miami on Monday.
Nationals: RHP Erick Feede (4-8, 5.12 ERA) will start at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.