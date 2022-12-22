Orioles Mets Trade Baseball

James McCann, who hit just .195 with three home runs and 18 RBIs last season for the Mets, was acquired Thursday by the Orioles.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired catcher James McCann and $19 million from the New York Mets on Wednesday night for a player to be named.


